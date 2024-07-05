Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2024. The Chief Diversity Officer has an important goal – to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment for all employees. A version of this role has been prominent since the 1970s. Today, over half of Fortune 500 companies have this position on their team, and that number continues to climb at prominent corporations, institutions, and organizations across the country.

This year's honorees feature Alison Francis, the Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Costco Wholesale. Francis began her career with Costco in 1997 and has served in multiple leadership roles. After receiving her Master's degree in Human Resources Management with an emphasis on Diversity and Inclusion, she was promoted to her current C-suite role.

Another recipient, Pia House Walker, is a Senior Vice President and the Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer at St. Joseph's Health. Walker has been a healthcare human resource professional for more than 25 years and has been with St. Joseph Health since June 2020.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, a leader in higher education, serving as Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and as Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Oklahoma. In this role, Hyppolite is leading the university's new strategic plan, placing special emphasis on "Becoming a Place of Belonging and Emotional Growth for All Students, Faculty, Staff, and Alumni."

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2024.

Tameka Harper (The Coca-Cola Company), Alison Francis (Costco Wholesale), Janice Dupré (Lowe's Companies, Inc.), Tinisha Agramonte (The Walt Disney Company), Michelle Jordan (AT&T), Rosalyn Carpenter (CommonSpirit Health), Wanda Hope (Johnson & Johnson), Shawn Outler (Macy's), Belinda Higgs Hyppolite (University of Oklahoma), Geraldine White (Publicis Groupe), Latricia Hill-Chandler (Southern Bancorp), Judith Clarke (Stony Brook University and Health System), Shawn Abner-Purnell (SJI), Kate Hallihan (John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University), Lydia Smith (Victoria's Secret), Tomya Watt (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Alica Delvalle (Airbnb), Carin Taylor (Workday), Denice Cora-Bramble (Children's National Hospital), Joy Fowler (Multnomah County), Pia House Walker (St. Joseph's Health), Renada Deschamp (Woman's Hospital), Rosa Nuñez (Foley Hoag), Kesha Carter (Coordinated Care Services, Inc.), Jackie Cureton (Bitly), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/03/the-top-50-women-chief-diversity-officers-of-2024/

