Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2025. As senior leaders responsible for shaping how companies think and act on issues of equity, these executives embody DEI leadership not as a siloed function, but as a core component of organizational strategy. Their work often intersects with talent, governance, risk, and reputation, requiring both operational fluency and cultural credibility. At a time when public trust and internal cohesion are under strain, these women are helping institutions confront uncomfortable truths, close systemic gaps, and build environments where more people can thrive.

Among this year's leaders is Rosalyn Carpenter, VP of Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI). Carpenter is a nationally recognized visionary leader, consensus-building community servant, and experienced change agent. In her role, she leads the development and implementation of short and long-term diversity and inclusion strategies for CHI.

We also honor Alison Francis, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Costco Wholesale. Francis has focused her efforts on Costco's global DEI strategy, launching a diversity talent management dashboard in operations, and advancing initiatives to support the company's diverse group of employees. She has a passion for people and believes that the foundation for inclusion starts with being proximate to people from all backgrounds and experiences.

Finally, we congratulate Fanchon Glover, Chief Diversity Officer of public research university William & Mary. Glover has worked in higher education for almost 30 years. She provides leadership on campus and in the community on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion and advances university initiatives that foster inclusion, equity, and success. She also serves as an executive faculty member in the William & Mary School of Education.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Diversity Officers of 2025.

Tinisha Agramonte (The Walt Disney Company), Wanda Hope (Johnson & Johnson), Alison Francis (Costco Wholesale), Alica Del Valle Rash (Airbnb), Rosalyn Carpenter (Catholic Health Initiatives), Chon Glover (William & Mary), Shawn Outler (Macy's), Belinda Hyppolite (University of Oklahoma), LaTricia Hill-Chandler (Southern Bancorp), Jobi Martinez (Harris Health System), Kate Hallihan (The Ohio State University), Tomya Watt (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Brandi Johnson (Endicott College), Mary Taylor (San Diego State University), Joy Fowler (Multnomah County), Denice Cora-Bramble (Children's National Hospital), Rita Parker (Access), Pia House Walker (St. Joseph's Health), Renada Deschamp (Woman's Hospital), Rosa Nuñez (Foley Hoag), Camye Mackey (Atlanta Hawks), Michelle Burroughs (WSFS Bank) and Latonia Craig (American Veterinary Medical Association), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-chief-diversity-officers-of-2025/

