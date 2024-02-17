Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2024. One of the most important leadership functions in a company or organization is the Chief Executive Officer. As the highest ranking executive, the CEO is responsible for making major corporate decisions and guiding the strategic direction of the company. This role also sets the tone for the overall culture and values, while ensuring financial prosperity.

In Fortune 500 companies, only about 10% of CEOs are women, even though research shows women leaders improve collaboration and inspire employees to be more dedicated to a company's mission. This year's list of award recipients demonstrate the focus, drive, and commitment of today's women CEOs.

We recognize Cindy Lin, the CEO and Co-Founder of Hey Good Social, a social impact data company working to revolutionize social good data for people, the planet, and profit. Lin brings her previous experience as a top science policy advisor for the Environmental Protection Agency, where she designed national standards, conducted cutting-edge research, and implemented protection and sustainability policies.

We also honor Starlee Sykes, Chief Executive Officer in Archaea Energy of BP, where she worked her way up from asset manager all the way to CEO. Sykes has contributed to the worldwide goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible by leading a team of first-rate engineers and scientists to safely produce resilient, focused hydrocarbons.

Finally, we extend congratulations to honoree Alexandra von Plato, CEO of Publicis Health, a worldwide leader in healthcare communications. One of the most respected leaders in the industry, she seamlessly navigates technologies and media to achieve success in the digital age.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2024.

Gail K. Boudreaux (Elevance Health), Leslie Davis (UPMC), Ana Reyes (New Worlds Enterprise Inc.), Shannon Buerk (engage2learn), Kate Harris (Stanley Consultants, Inc.), Renee Friedman (FASTSIGNS®), Marta Tellado (Consumer Reports), Erin Stucky (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City), Denise Napier (Health Partners Plans), Michelle Murray (Nexus Family Healing), Marietta Rodriguez (NeighborWorks America), Dominique Raccah (Sourcebooks), Deonne Christensen (Mazuma Credit Union), Jill Frey (Cummins Facility Services), Meredith Wilson (Emergent Risk International, LLC), Pinar Ormeci (Timus Networks), Elizabeth McClanahan (Virginia Tech Foundation), Kiwoba Allaire (Girl STEM Stars), Wendy Holliday (PayTech Women), Maureen Shea (Right Management – Florida/Caribbean), Roxane Ferguson (Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce), Olivia Straine (STRAINE Dental Management), Tona Trondsen (Workplace Safety Screenings), Deb Grant (Corporate Playbook), Annie Lee (Avyanna Technologies), Cindy Lin (Hey Good Social), Shirley Davis (SDS Global Enterprises), Tracy LaFlamme Ortega (Bell Group), Kimberly Ellison-Taylor (KET Solutions), Phara McLachlan (Nahteava), Courtney Overton (Speech of Cake), Rebecca Consolvo (9Box Consulting), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/02/15/the-top-50-women-chief-executive-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, editor@thewomenweadmire.com, https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire