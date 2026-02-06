Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2026. A CEO's role centers on decisions that carry lasting consequences and require full ownership of the outcome. These leaders set direction in real time, weighing competing demands across customers, employees, boards, and markets while keeping the organization moving. This year's honorees lead with that level of accountability, guiding companies through moments that define performance, resilience, and long-term trajectory.

This year, we congratulate Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and CEO of Eventbrite. Hartz co-founded Eventbrite with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. As CEO, she is responsible for the company's vision, strategy, and growth. Under her leadership, Eventbrite has become a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform serving a community of nearly one million event creators worldwide, supporting both live and online experiences.

We also celebrate Annie Lee, Founder and CEO of Avyanna Technologies, a leading technology solutions company. With almost two decades of experience in the industry, Lee has solidified her reputation as a visionary leader and trailblazer. Her strategic mindset, exceptional leadership skills, and passion for innovation have propelled Avyanna Technologies to new heights. Under her visionary leadership, the company has flourished, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to a diverse range of clients.

Finally, we honor Diane Hansen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Palomar Health. With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Hansen has held positions in for-profit, not-for-profit, and governmental acute care hospitals in both academic and community medical centers. Under her executive leadership of the largest hospital district in California, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Health's anchor hospital, earned the titles of Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, World's Best Hospitals by Newsweek for the fourth year in a row, and America's 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Executive Officers of 2026.

Kristen Cerf (Blue Shield of California), Diane Hansen (Palomar Health), Christine Alexander-Rager (The MetroHealth System), Shannon Buerk (engage2learn), Norma Garcia (NRJ Media Group), Kelly Cook (David's Bridal), Maggie Hardy (84 Lumber), Marietta Rodriguez (NeighborWorks America), Rochelle Wilcox (4PXP), Julia Hartz (Eventbrite), Dominique Raccah (Sourcebooks), Suzanne EL-Moursi (Brighthive), Ela Lena (Southern Regional Medical Center), Annie Reyes (Hivedeco), Jennifer McNelly (American Society of Safety Professionals), Carla Smith (The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center), Laurie Cozart (Brain Squared Solutions), Sara McVey (Sequoia Living), Jill Frey (Cummins Facility Services), Tanya Bakalov (HelloTeam), Pinar Ormeci (Lexful), Meredith Sadoulet (ProFound), Deborah Grant (Corporate Playbook), Tona Trondsen (Workplace Safety Screenings), Rebecca Consolvo (9Box Consulting), Caral Edelberg (Edelberg & Associates), Annie Lee (Avyanna Technologies), Jennifer Ménard-Shand (FireFlames Inc.), Ryan Jordan (Educated Newborn Care Specialists), Phara McLachlan (Nahteava), Rita McNeil Danish (Signal Ohio), Ronicka Briscoe (Winning on the Road, LLC), Erica McIlroy (Green Heiress Retreats), Jennifer Sheffield (HeyTutor) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-top-50-women-chief-executive-officers-of-2026/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 110,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire