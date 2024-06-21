Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2024. The Chief Experience Officer, or CXO, for a company or organization, is responsible for delivering a cohesive, positive experience for customers across all touchpoints. This executive enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty, overseeing the design and implementation of strategies that improve the user experience.

Among this year's honorees, we congratulate Kristin Ebert, the Chief Experience Officer of Mercy, a highly integrated, multi-state healthcare system, including more than 50 acute care and specialty hospitals. A marketing executive with nearly 25 years of experience, Ebert has expertise in a consumer-centric approach to the marketplace.

Next, we honor Carrie Birch, an executive known for improving customer and employee satisfaction, loyalty, trust, and engagement. Birch serves as the CXO of Huntington National Bank, a financial institution she's served for over a decade.

Finally, we acknowledge the career of Sarah McKenna, the Chief Experience Officer for the Boston Red Sox. Serving the team since 2002, McKenna has led the planning and execution of Red Sox Nation's most significant moments.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2024.

Tiffani Sossei (Mondelēz International), Gladys Lowe (NYC Health + Hospitals), Lesley Wilson (UC San Diego Health), Laura Irvine (Texas Health Resources), Susan Nathan (Southern New Hampshire University), Jennifer Baron (UC Davis Health System), Molly Long (Crunch Fitness), Jeanine Bias (Sam Houston State University), Colette Dahl (Unicity International), Michelle Rivers (Renasant Bank), Sarah McKenna (Boston Red Sox), Jill Gutterman (CompTIA), Felicia Dyer Johnson (MJHS Health System), Krisha Buehler (BELAY), Kristin McEwen (YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta), Tracey Fields (Premier Automotive), Coretta Wallace (Zeal Credit Union), Dawn Selke (Paradigm Health), Meggan Schwirtz (St. Cloud Financial Credit Union), Mary Rowan (Solimar), Dani Raper (Clive Coffee), Lauren Hayes (Jaid), Bridgette Penel (IN+PLENTIFUL), Robin Zaccardo (Six Red Marbles), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/19/the-top-50-women-chief-experience-officers-of-2024/

