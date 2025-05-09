Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2025. A Chief Experience Officer plays a critical role in driving revenue and growth by leading a company or organization's customer, employee, member, or patient experience. These leaders are at the forefront of strategic decision-making, using research, analytical insights, and cutting-edge technology. They focus on making improvements and elevating organizational culture.

This year, we honor leaders across a wide variety of industries, including Sarah McKenna, the Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer for the Boston Red Sox. McKenna has led the planning and execution of Red Sox Nation's most significant moments, including championship ring ceremonies and Boston Marathon tributes. She also oversaw the Fenway Park centennial celebration in 2012, and she was instrumental in establishing Fenway Park as a living museum and in the creation of Red Sox Winter Weekend.

We also honor the career accomplishments of Mandy Esposito, the Chief Experience Officer of Hotwire Communications, an innovative leader in fiber-optic technology. Esposito is a strategically focused leader with a knack for incorporating emotional intelligence principles into procedures and policies. She set new standards for customer service within the telecommunications industry and implemented management frameworks that streamlined the organization's processes and created a more time- and cost-effective workflow in both internal and external operations.

Finally, we congratulate Lesley Wilson, the Chief Experience Officer of UC San Diego Health. Wilson oversees the research, design, and implementation of initiatives and programs that improve the experience of patients, guests, and team members at UC San Diego Health. She is also responsible for analyzing patient feedback data to inform the design and development of experience-related goals and objectives, ensuring these are implemented throughout the health system.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Experience Officers of 2025.

Lesley Wilson (UC San Diego Health), Amy Lokey (ServiceNow), Marianne Rowan-Braun (UCLA Health), Jennifer Baron (NRC Health), Shannon Bible (doTERRA International), Kristy Gay (Baptist Memorial Health Care), Wren Lester (ChristianaCare), Chrissy Daniels (Press Ganey), Ashley Romano (CareRite Centers), Robin Lickliter (Sparks), Sarah McKenna (Boston Red Sox), Krisha Buehler (BELAY), Jean May (MERGE), Jill Gutterman (CompTIA), Felicia Dyer Johnson (MJHS), Tracey Fields (Premier Automotive), Stephanie Miller (1871), Coretta Wallace (Zeal Credit Union), Tonya Perez-Wright (USC Credit Union), Beth Robbins (Stephen Center), Meggan Schwirtz (St. Cloud Financial Credit Union), Bridgette Penel (IN+PLENTIFUL), Anne Richardson (Exploratorium), Michaella Holden (Lucent Blue Events + Design), Avery Hale Smith (Backroads), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-chief-experience-officers-of-2025/

