Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Growth Officers for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Growth Officers for 2025. As one of the fastest-growing executive roles in the United States, the Chief Growth Officer has become essential to shaping modern business strategy. These leaders are responsible for driving sustainable growth by aligning marketing, sales, product, and customer experience to create unified, forward-thinking organizations. Their work bridges data and intuition to anticipate market shifts, sharpen performance, and build the foundations for lasting expansion.

Among this year's honorees is Jasmin Valdez, Chief Growth Officer of ProHealth Home Care, a locally owned home health, hospice, and palliative care agency. Valdez has extensive experience in the healthcare industry, particularly in home health and hospice services, and has held various leadership roles throughout her career. She is responsible for improving ProHealth's market position, managing strategic and operational marketing activities, and providing market feedback to company leadership.

We also recognize Amy Katz, Chief Growth Officer at PACE Southeast Michigan. With more than 30 years in healthcare, Katz leads business development, program expansion, and participant enrollment for the organization. She draws on both clinical and operational experience to strengthen access to community-based care for seniors, guiding new initiatives that enhance the PACE model and promote independence and quality of life.

Lastly, we celebrate Amanda Custodio, Chief Growth Officer of BMO Wealth Management, part of BMO Financial Group. With extensive experience across banking and wealth management, Custodio provides strategic direction for both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. She oversees expansion across BMO Insurance, Private Wealth, Global Asset Management, and InvestorLine, ensuring alignment and momentum across the group's platforms.

Stacy Taffet (The Hershey Company), Jody Gatuso (NYC Health + Hospitals), Rachel Posner (Kroll), Erika Glenn (Redox), Amanda Custodio (BMO Financial Group), Anne Sterner (Tential Solutions), Sheila Enriquez (Crowe), Nicola Hancock (AMS), Ellen Sexton (Blue Shield of California), Lauren Sweda (Magellan Health), Sara Brooks (BetterHelp), Lisa Kay (NV5), Melani Griffith (Google Fiber), Amy Katz (PACE Southeast Michigan), Jasmin Valdez (ProHealth Home Care), Melissa Slone (eLuma), Melanie Duquette (GeneDx), Melanie Shirley (Clockwork), Ashley Mathis (Wilson Language Training), Stacy Eisner (Puck), Tiphany Hall (Aesthetic Record), Anita Ward (Care Solace), Joy Profet (Apollo Theater), Julie Henson (Decipher Investigative Intelligence), Melanie Hallenbeck (Alegeus) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-chief-growth-officers-for-2025/

