Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Growth Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Growth Officers of 2024. Chief Growth Officers play a pivotal role in modern business, tasked with developing and executing strategies to drive sustained growth. These professionals are data-driven, goal-oriented leaders who excel at identifying opportunities and navigating challenges to ensure long-term success.

This C-suite executive shapes the future of their organization by aligning teams and fostering innovation, including honoree Stacie Pawlicki, the Chief Growth Officer of Southern Orthodontic. Pawlicki is a seasoned marketing and growth executive, entrepreneur, and ICF-accredited coach with over 15 years of experience building new startup ventures and scaling high-performing teams for multi-million-dollar corporations.

We also congratulate Melani Griffith, the Chief Growth Officer of Google Fiber (GFiber). Griffith has over three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry. Under her leadership, GFiber has more than doubled its customer base over the past five years and established a standard for customer service that is unparalleled in the industry.

Finally, we celebrate the career of Erica Kiefer, the Chief Growth Officer of AgencyBloc. In addition to her leadership in sales and marketing, she spearheaded the launch of AgencyBloc's revenue operations team in 2021, delivering operational, analytical, and enablement support for the go-to-market teams.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Growth Officers of 2024.

Diana Marshall (Sam's Club), Charmaine England (Kenvue), Kasey Jenkins (McCormick & Company), Rachel Posner (Kroll), Laura Braksator (Smartronix), Melani Griffith (Google Fiber), Daniella Olson (True Food Kitchen), Erin Boyd (Talkspace), Melissa Carr (TridentCare), Roohi Jeelani (Kindbody), Stephanie Gutendorf (InterWell Health), Anne Sterner (Tential Solutions), Erika Glenn (Redox), Jasmin Valdez (ProHealth Home Care), Michelle Balash (CrossVue), Alexandra Clarke (ForceBrands), Stacie Pawlicki (Southern Orthodontic), Melanie Shirley (Clockwork), Stacy Eisner (Puck), Margot Case (Wondr Health), Tiphany Hall (Aesthetic Record EMR & Practice Management Solution), Aubrey White (Modern Classrooms Project), Barbara Montero (Shine Early Learning), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/27/the-top-50-women-chief-growth-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

