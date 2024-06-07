Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2024. The Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) is a crucial executive role responsible for overseeing all aspects of a company's workforce and organizational culture. This includes talent acquisition, employee engagement, compliance with labor laws, and performance management, among other areas. This executive develops and implements HR strategies that align with business objectives and improve productivity and worker satisfaction.

A successful CHRO needs to be a strategic thinker and a strong leader with excellent communication skills and a deep understanding of HR practices.

This year, we honor the top CHROs in the field, including Laura Coleman, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Quorum Health. An experienced executive with more than 20 years in human resources leadership, Coleman is committed to facilitating growth by enhancing leader quality, improving team execution, clarifying strategy, and aligning culture.

Next, we honor Mary Coghlan, the CHRO at Kean Miller, one of the largest and best-recognized law firms in the Gulf South region. With nearly three decades of experience, Coghlan leads the firm's HR strategy, training efforts, employee relations, talent development programs, and more.

Finally, we recognize the accomplished career of Timmi Zalatoris, the CHRO for Sprouts Farmers Market. She started as a senior director of talent in 2017 and quickly rose to the C-suite role where she fosters the right talent to drive success and build meaningful careers at Sprouts.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2024.

Lynn Merritt (Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association), Stephanie Lundquist (Cargill), Karen Mattimore (Honeywell), Avyanna Brielle (Humana), Linda Foppiano (Marsh), Sloane Drake (Southern Company), Timmi Zalatoris (Sprouts Farmers Market), Georgeann Couchara (Danaher), Lisa Esparza (AutoNation), Tenia Davis (NORC at the University of Chicago), Alisa Di Beasi (PHINIA), Audra Farish (Capital Health), Larissa Cerqueira (Fluence), Robyn Mills (The Parts Authority), Mary Nash (Fairfield Medical Center), Brenda Dysinger (Seneca Resorts & Casinos), Lisseth Zouhbi (Child Care Resource Center), Teri Compton (Mount St. Joseph University), Jenifer Purvis (Security Benefit), Turkessa Antrum (Community Health Resources), Caryn Rainey (FordDirect), Laura Coleman (Quorum Health), Lisa Hammond (Veradigm), Stephanie Deiter (YMCA of Southwest Florida), Ruth Hafoka (Equality Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/05/the-top-50-women-chief-human-resource-officers-of-2024/

