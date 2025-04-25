Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2025. As essential members of the C-suite, Chief Human Resource Officers play a critical role in shaping HR strategy, managing talent, and aligning workforce initiatives with organizational goals. These highly experienced leaders are responsible for navigating complex challenges across global teams and are instrumental in driving business success.

Among these leaders is Diana Styles, Chief Human Resources Officer of EG America, one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. Styles is a global human resources executive who has led HR functions for some of the world's most recognized brands. She supports talent transformation, learning, and employee experience during post-merger integration and pre-IPO preparation and is an early adopter of emerging HR technologies.

We also honor industry veteran Annemarie Bell, Chief Human Resources Officer of Standex International, a global industrial company providing advancements to vital industries. With 30 years of experience in human resources leadership and talent management spanning multiple industries in the public company sector, Bell is a versatile senior leader with extensive global business partnership experience and specializes in leadership assessment and development.

Lastly, we celebrate Sabrina Granville, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer of Tufts Medicine, a leading integrated health system. With extensive experience in human resources, Granville is an integral member of the executive leadership team, overseeing all HR functions. She is responsible for assessing and refining human resource strategies and practices with a focus on strengthening employee engagement, workforce development, and the integration of HR across the growing system.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Human Resource Officers of 2025.

Sabrina Granville (Tufts Medicine), Heather Cullen (PharmScript), Annemarie Bell (Standex International), Sloane Drake (Southern Company), Pia House Walker (St. Joseph's Health), Kimberly Fulcher (Halifax Health), Gayle Catropa (Perry Ellis International), Lisa Esparza (AutoNation), Tenia Davis (NORC at the University of Chicago), Alisa DiBeasi (PHINIA), Chelsea Hogan (Triton International), Lynn Roger (Bayshore HealthCare), Larissa Cerqueira (Fluence), Jennifer Vidal-Gianni (Interparfums, Inc), Timmi Zalatoris (Sprouts Farmers Market), Melody Zhang (Swedish), Ashley Ridgeway-Washington (JPS Health Network), Carolyn Schneider (Ardent Health Services), Brenda Dysinger (Seneca Gaming Corporation), Lisseth Zouhbi (Child Care Resource Center), Teri Compton (Mount St. Joseph University), Lisa Hammond (Veradigm), Karen Phillips (South Jersey Industries), Jenifer Purvis (Security Benefit), Danielle Benedict (United Natural Foods), Turkessa Antrum (Community Health Resources), Karen Bouchard (Wireside Communications), Caryn Rainey (FordDirect), Rekha Jones (Shorr Packaging), Lesley Hanak (Savannah College of Art and Design), Deb LaMere (Datasite), Roxy Antonio (Center for Human Services), Stephanie Deiter (YMCA of Southwest Florida), Tiffany Mills (Incident IQ), Denise Grodé (Cirrus Logic), Isabella Strong (Bulk Environmental & Industrial), Marian Y. Woods (Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh), Kristen Pagano (Resonetics), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/the-top-50-women-chief-human-resource-officers-of-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire