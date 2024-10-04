Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2024. These women leaders have risen to meet the demands of one of the most critical roles on an executive team. A CIO has to be so much more than a tech leader – they are resourceful, innovative, and resilient professionals, capable of navigating complex challenges across a variety of industries.

Among this year's winners is Katrina Redmond, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Eaton, a global intelligent power management company. Redmond played a pivotal role in significant M&A activities, including the $11 billion divestiture of GE Plastics and the $11 billion acquisition of Alstom.

We also honor Mona Breed, CIO of Toast. Recently, Breed fully modernized the 15-year-old IT infrastructure of a global asset management firm valued at $250 billion. After revamping a global IT SAP delivery model, she reduced costs by $8 million, achieved a 100% on-target project delivery rate, and increased global client satisfaction scores by 55%.

Finally, we acknowledge the career of international executive Cheryl Thomas, Chief Information Officer at Valero Energy Corporation. As a corporate officer of Valero, she participates on the Corporate Management Committee and manages a $100 million operating budget, a $30 million annual capital expenditure budget, and a team of 425 people.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2024.

Jamie Engstrom (Caterpillar), Sally Miller (DHL Supply Chain), Dawn Paquette (GE Aerospace), Katrina Redmond (Eaton), Madhu Narasimhan (DaVita Kidney Care), Laura Walsh (Smithfield Foods), Michelle Greene (Cardinal Health), Grace Liu (Seagate Technology), Lori Groth (GAF), Rhonda Gass (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.), Suzi Connor (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Teresa Ostapower (Diebold Nixdorf), Amy Brady (KeyBank), Joy Grosser (SSM Health), Mona Breed (Toast), Deborah Youmans (MITRE), Cheryl Thomas (Valero Energy Corporation), Susan Carroll-Boser (White Castle), Beth McCormick (CAVA), Praniti Lakhwara (Zscaler), Julie Flaschenriem (Hennepin Healthcare), Kimberly Anstett (Trellix), Claire Rutkowski (POWER Engineers), Amy Sweeney (Coupa Software), Ann Vinci (Crane Company), Robyn McCall (Carestream), Kate Pichon (American Bar Association), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/02/the-top-50-women-chief-information-officers-of-2024/

