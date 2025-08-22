Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2025. As senior executives who lead IT strategy and oversee technology operations, CIOs play a pivotal role in ensuring that their organization's technology infrastructure supports and advances business goals. They are responsible for guiding innovation, managing large-scale IT projects, safeguarding against cybersecurity threats, and integrating emerging technologies like AI.

This year, we honor leaders who balance technical expertise with strategic insight, including Amy Sweeney, the Chief Information Officer at Coupa. With three decades of experience, Sweeney's expertise lies in steering software companies through comprehensive digital transformations. Her strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in modernizing IT infrastructures and optimizing business processes to support rapid growth and scalability. She oversees the company's global technology team, including infrastructure, business applications, data and analytics, enterprise architecture, and program management.

This year's honorees also include Andrea Markstrom, the Chief Information Officer for one of the world's top law firms, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. Markstrom has more than 30 years of experience leading global information technology organizations for large law firms and corporations. She is responsible for the firm's technology and cyber strategy, ensuring the technology organization delivers value, innovative solutions, and superior services. With a strong focus on digital transformation, she leads initiatives that help organizations embrace cutting-edge technologies and optimize operations.

Lastly, we honor Elise Groves, the Chief Information Officer and Associate Athletic Director of Technology for the University of Washington's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Groves oversees a cross-functional team responsible for managing complex infrastructure across 13 athletic facilities, supporting 22 sports, and enabling the experience of over 650 student-athletes and a staff of more than 400. She directs the department's $3.7 million annual IT budget, leads strategic planning and infrastructure upgrades, and plays a key role in major capital projects.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Information Officers of 2025.

Jamie Engstrom (Caterpillar), Pamela Parisian (Compassion International), Eileen Troutman (New Jersey Department of Health), Ann Dozier (Ahold Delhaize USA), Debbie Taylor (DIRECTV), Sunny Azadeh (Hitachi Digital), Lori Hotze (Children's Hospital Association), Kimberly Basile (Kyndryl), Melissa Faulkner (Skanska), Bao Johri (California State University, Fresno), Laura Groschen (Acadia Healthcare), Sharon Mandell (Juniper Networks), Elise Groves (University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics), Dionne Curbeam (Coppin State University), Sreeveni Kancharla (Sailpoint), Andrea Markstrom (Wickersham & Taft LLP), Humie Woo (Toronto Hydro), Claire Rutkowski (POWER Engineers), Kimberly Anstett (Trellix), Amy Sweeney (Coupa Software), Andrea Hartman (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office), Julie Ray (Circle), Laurie Panella (Marquette University), and Kate Pichon (American Bar Association), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-chief-information-officers-of-2025/

