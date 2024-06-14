Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2024. The Chief Investment Officer, or CIO, is a senior executive who is responsible for managing and overseeing investment portfolios, developing and implementing investment strategies, and working to achieve the financial goals of an organization.

Effective CIOs need to have strong analytical skills, strategic thinking, and the ability to navigate complex financial markets. These traits are seen in the careers of this year's honorees, along with excellent leadership qualities.

First, we honor Erin Rohde, the Chief Investment Officer of Benefit Plans for Ford Motor Company. As a seasoned treasury and investment professional with extensive experience in pensions and capital markets, Rohde excels at managing internal and external relationships through challenging economic environments.

Next, we acknowledge the career of Jeanmarie Grisi, the CIO at Nokia, with a focus on Pension Investments. As a high-level senior executive for over 20 years, Grisi has also served as the the director of investment operations, real estate investments, and public market investments, as well as chief compliance officer.

Lastly, we celebrate the accomplishments of Camille Carlstrom, Chief Investment Officer at Fidelity Investments. Carlstrom has been responsible for fundamental research coverage of more than 100 financial sector stocks, banks, insurance, credit cards, brokerage, and real estate across developed and emerging markets.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2024.

Erin Rohde (Ford Motor Company), Jeanmarie Grisi (Nokia), Solita Marcelli (UBS), Amanda Agati (PNC), Susan Ridlen (Eli Lilly and Company), Usha Sharma (University of Colorado), Amy Diamond (University of Southern California), Milla Tonkonogy (AIG), Olaolu Aganga (Mercer), Pasy Wang (Cedars Sinai), Shelby Saville (Publicis Media), Katharine Wyatt (Loyola University Chicago), Katherine Molnar (Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System), Suzanne Brenner (Brown Brothers Harriman), Geeta Kapadia (Fordham University), Wen Nannen (Securian Financial Group), Debbie Laudermilk (Travis County), Lauren Meserve (The Metropolitan Museum of Art), Lori Heinel (State Street Global Advisors), Kate El-Hillow (Russell Investments), Ana Yankova (Mount Holyoke College), Anne Dinneen (NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital), Kelsey Deshler (Carleton College), Kim Hourihan (CBRE Investment Management), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/12/the-top-50-women-chief-investment-officers-of-2024/

