Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Legal Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Legal Officers of 2025. As key leaders in their organizations, chief legal officers oversee in-house legal teams and manage the entire legal department. With a sharp focus on compliance, litigation, and contract negotiations, they ensure that legal strategies align with organizational goals while fostering a culture of legal education throughout their companies.

Among these top executives is Joanna Nicholson, Chief Legal Officer of Spire Orthopedic, a growing partnership of orthopedic practices. Nicholson is a trusted attorney and influential senior leader whose expertise adds value to Spire Orthopedic Partners' strategic legal operations. She brings great insight into optimizing legal operations, providing regulatory counsel, and negotiating business transactions to support steady and intentional growth in private equity-backed organizations.

We also celebrate Tara Rosenblatt, Chief Legal Officer at Georgian, a leading growth equity firm. With 25 years of experience at leading law firms and in-house positions, Rosenblatt is a strategic chief legal executive with extensive transactional and advisory experience overseeing all legal matters across the organization. She also engages as an industry thought leader through various private funds and private equity M&A forums.

Finally, we congratulate Lisa Delsante, Chief Legal Officer of CS Energy, an industry-leading engineering, procurement, and construction renewable energy company. Delsante brings more than two decades of legal and business experience in senior roles within the energy and manufacturing industries. Her priorities are focused on growing CS Energy's Legal Department, mentoring the team, and working with leadership to refine their legal strategy and identify growth opportunities.

Lara Speirs (Randstad), Dianne Ralston (SLB), Cristina Gonzalez (Staples), Tangela Richter (GEICO), Annette White (Lehigh Valley Health Network), Dara Redler (H&R Block), Christy O'Connor (IBEX), Katrina Lindsey (Casey's), Anke Steinecke (Penguin Random House), Larissa Schwartz (Okta), Jennifer McIntyre (Smithsonian Institution), Meg Hixon (CSI Companies), Amanda Oliver (NASCAR), Ann Edelman (Colorado Access), Jennifer Hamilton (Exterro), Kristin Caplice (Saluda Medical), Rachel Barnett (IEX), Lisa Delsante (CS Energy), Jessica Simons (Sterling Bay), Tara Rosenblatt (Georgian), Noel Egnatios (DivX), Monica Walaan (Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority), Tara Shelander (Shelander Financial Solutions), Sara Lewis (Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners), Tricia Desmarais (Axle Point Capital), and many others.

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

