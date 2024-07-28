Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024. Chief Marketing Officers, or CMOs, are vital members of the C-suite, responsible for driving the marketing strategy of a company or organization. These leaders focus on promoting brand awareness, driving growth, and increasing revenue, ensuring success in competitive markets. As heads of the marketing team, CMOs align all marketing campaigns and efforts with the company's mission and objectives, demonstrating high-level skills in strategic planning, team leadership, and data-driven decision-making.

First we honor Iris Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer for the Dallas Mavericks. Diaz is an award-winning marketing visionary who proudly holds the distinction of being the first Latina in this role and only in the NBA.

We also recognize the achievements of Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of United Parks & Resorts, a leading theme park and entertainment company. Thalberg is a pioneer of digital, social, and e-commerce marketing and one of the most dynamic and versatile marketing executives in the field.

Finally, we congratulate Michelle Crossan-Matos, Chief Marketing Officer of Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Having served in high-level roles at Samsung, Vertu, and Procter & Gamble, Crossan-Matos now oversees all e-commerce, member loyalty, brand building, creative, guest services, public relations, consumer insight, and media at Ulta Beauty.

Joanna Sabato (McDonald's), Emily Twomey (Razorfish), Anisha Raghavan (Heyday), Marisa Thalberg (United Parks & Resorts), Kate Richling (Media.Monks), Jacqueline Woods (Teradata), Kim Lefko (Ace Hardware), Sheraun Britton-Parris (Cordance), Margie Hinckley (A&O Shearman), Wendy Pinero-Depencier (Seattle Children's), Beth Davidson (Agero), Mona Dessouki (Principal Asset Management), Wendi Costlow (Independent Financial), Jieun Choe (Viz.ai), Kaylee Ganus (United Federal Credit Union), Lona Therrien (ExtraHop), Iris Diaz (Dallas Mavericks), Lynn Fischer (Vista), Praveen Singh (TYT Network), Maria Robinson (Reltio), Tara Ryan (Saviynt), Bridgette Wolf (My/Mochi), Julie Galbraith (Deschutes Brewery), and many others

