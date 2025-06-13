Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2025. As C-suite executives, Chief Marketing Officers play a vital role in shaping company strategy and driving growth among both existing and new customers. They are responsible for facilitating business expansion through innovative sales and marketing strategies, while also adapting to an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The women selected for this year's list exemplify excellence in this growing field. This includes Beth Davidson, the Chief Marketing Officer at Agero. Davidson leads client, consumer, and service provider engagement for leading brands in the auto and insurance industries, focusing on the customer experience, product positioning, and market growth. She drives Agero's unique value proposition of scale, technology, and experience, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of roadside assistance and crash management solutions.

We also extend congratulations to Jieun Choe, the Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Viz.ai, the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care. Choe is a customer-focused marketer with a proven aptitude for developing product and marketing strategies, consistently exceeding goals through expert execution. With 20 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and product management within life sciences, medical devices, and software, she has demonstrated a strong track record of success.

Finally, we applaud the career of Kaylee Ganus, Chief Marketing Officer at United Federal Credit Union. Ganus provides operational and strategic leadership to the marketing and product development teams and leads the credit union's strategic vision relating to the corporate image, branding, marketing, communications, and community impact throughout United's seven-state footprint. She has overseen marketing and communication initiatives that have resulted in credit union growth to 194,000 members and over $4 billion in assets.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2025.

Onney Crawley (Goodwill Industries International), Wilma Chan (IntouchCX), Gabie Boko (NetApp), Lori Burgher (Arbonne), Sylvia Green (Wake Forest School of Business), Gillian Ward (Reed Smith), Magdalena Pandiloska (iCapital), Lina Tonk (Recurly), Kayla Spiess (Searce), Lynn Tornabene (Anteriad), Margie Hinckley (A&O Shearman), Jessica Jacobs (MDVIP), Elizabeth Maxson (Contentful), Angela Cheng (Sunderstorm), Monica Ho (SOCi), Beth Davidson (Agero), Susan Theder (FMG Suite), Mona Dessouki (Principal Asset Management), Wendi Costlow (Independent Bank Group), Jieun Choe (Viz.ai), Erin Mills (Quorum), Kaylee Ganus (United Federal Credit Union), Lona Therrien (Aware, Inc.), Iris Diaz (Dallas Mavericks), Julie Shafiki (Novidea), Lynn Fischer (GB Marine Group), Sarah Bentzel Kempsey (Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP), Diana Jovin (Teleport), Maria Robinson (Airship), Jillian Tygh (Inspire), Carolyn Connolly (Austin PBS), Tara Ryan (Saviynt), Brigette Wolf (My/Mochi) and Abby Dickes (Voyager Technologies), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-chief-marketing-officers-of-2025/

