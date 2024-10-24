Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2024. These dynamic women leaders represent 35.5% of Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the U.S., reflecting their growing influence in senior healthcare roles. Each of these women has demonstrated remarkable adaptability and flexibility in navigating complex and ever-changing healthcare environments. They work closely with senior staff, physicians, nurses, and case managers, requiring exceptional leadership and strategic decision-making skills.

Amongst these healthcare executives is Michelle McNutt, Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Hermann, the largest not-for-profit health system in southeast Texas. In addition to her clinical leadership role, McNutt is also an academic leader, serving as a professor of surgery at McGovern Medical School.

We also honor Pooja Bhardwaja, Chief Medical Officer of Evernorth Care Group. As CMO, Bhardwaja is accountable for total medical costs and responsible for delivering quality targets for value-based contracts. Additionally, she provides vital management support for clinicians, ensuring they are engaged and equipped to deliver on quality outcomes.

Lastly, we congratulate Suzanne Fidler, Chief Medical Officer of Optum, a health services and innovation company. Fidler is a physician and attorney with extensive clinical experience as a practicing internist and hospitalist, alongside legal expertise in areas such as medical malpractice, risk management, patient safety, organ transplant litigation, and healthcare regulations.

Ana Fuentevilla (Suvida Healthcare), Karen Phillips (Medtronic), Tulay Aksoy (Advocate Health), Linda Cruz (Providence Medical Group), Sarah Moyer (Humana), Emily Chapman (Children's Minnesota), Jaya Phookan, MD (Advocate Health), Colleen Hadigan (The National Institutes of Health), Pooja Bhardwaja (Evernorth Care Group), Margaret Reidy (UCHealth), Judie Charlton (WVU Medicine), Rebecca Blackwell (CommonSpirit Health Mountain Region), Valerie Leschber (Cone Health), Gianni Neil (ChenMed), Julie Watson (INTEGRIS Health), Kristen Beals (Methodist Healthcare System), Natalie Hartenbaum (OccuMedix), Nele Jessel (athenahealth), Elizabeth Schulwolf (Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas), Marisa Rogers (Oak Street Health), Lisette Lewis (Veterinary Emergency Group), Serina Floyd (Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington DC), and many others.

