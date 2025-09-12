Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2025. This year's honorees lead clinical strategy for major health systems, medical groups, and healthcare companies across the country. They carry responsibility for quality of care, physician engagement, and regulatory standards, while also shaping how organizations respond to new medical challenges and opportunities. Their leadership reflects the critical link between medical expertise and executive decision-making that defines modern healthcare.

This year, we honor Sangeeta Bhorade, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Affairs in Organ Health at Natera. Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. Bhorade is the head of a medical team consisting of transplant physicians, nurses, pharmacists, genetic counselors, and translational scientists. She oversees the team's contributions to the clinical perspective in the development of new products, educational materials, scientific symposia, webinars, clinical studies, and publications from a medical affairs perspective.

We also acknowledge Charisse Litchman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BeCare Link, an AI-driven platform for quantitative assessment of neurologic function. Since its inception in 2017, Litchman has helped guide the company's vision and goal of fundamentally changing the way patients and medical professionals understand and manage chronic neurologic diseases, removing biases, and finding new treatment options with better outcomes. Trained at Yale School of Medicine and Cornell-New York Hospital, Litchman has had a successful neurology private practice for 25 years and was on the faculty of Yale School of Medicine.

Lastly, we celebrate Shruti Singal, Chief Medical Officer of Optum Enterprise Clinical Services, a division of UnitedHealth Group. With more than 20 years of experience in emergency medicine and healthcare administration, Singal oversees a national team of more than 1,000 clinicians. She directs efforts in medical management, clinical operations, and patient care, applying her clinical background to guide large-scale healthcare initiatives.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Medical Officers of 2025.

Patrizia Cavazzoni (Pfizer), Lindsey Douglas (The Mount Sinai Hospital), Heidi Beilis (WellSpan Health), Tulay Aksoy (Aurora Sinai Medical Center of Advocate Health), Carla Kelly (Advocate Health), Elizabeth Charlotte Moser (Parexel), Shruti Singal (Optum), DaWana Stubbs (Humana), Jaya Phookan (Advocate Health), Vicki L. Lopachin (Mount Sinai Health System), Elissa Charbonneau (Encompass Health), Tara Bryant (VIVA Health), Hina Ghory (CareWell Health), Mary Pao (ANI Pharmaceuticals), Sangeeta Bhorade (Natera), Kristen Beals (Methodist Healthcare System), Elizabeth Ransom (Providence), Elizabeth Schulwolf (Central Health), Amy Case (Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation), Lisette Lewis (Veterinary Emergency Group), Serina Floyd (Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC), Charisse Litchman (BeCareLink), Sally Boeve (Easterseals Blake Foundation), Jessica Whittle (Vapotherm) and many others.

