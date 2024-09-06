Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2024. Chief Nursing Officers (CNOs) are pivotal leaders within hospitals, medical systems, and healthcare organizations across the country. As executives, they oversee every aspect of nursing operations, requiring a diverse skill set to navigate their multifaceted responsibilities. Whether managing staff schedules, overseeing department budgets, training teams on new technologies, or directly engaging in patient care, these leaders play an essential role in ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery.

Among this year's esteemed Chief Nursing Officers committed to healthcare leadership is Marilyn Mariani, Chief Nursing Officer of Lakeview Hospital. Mariani has served as CNO for 15 years, and under her leadership, Lakeview has been recognized as a Top 100 Hospital for a decade and has earned a Leapfrog A rating for 11 consecutive years.

We also recognize Shana McClone, a healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience. As Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ascension, McClone is dedicated to guiding and developing talent within one of the leading nonprofit health systems in the US.

Finally, we honor Shannon Odell, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a nationally recognized nonprofit pediatric specialty hospital. Among Odell's career accomplishments is the creation of the Nurse Scholars Program, a scholarship initiative developed in collaboration with Miami Dade College to support students pursuing a nursing degree.

Jennifer Croland (OSF HealthCare), Marilyn Mariani (Lakeview Hospital), Toni Bishop-McWain (Saratoga Hospital), Shana McClone (Ascension), Julia Bietsch (CVS Health), Barbara Revelette (Signature Healthcare), Amy Campbell (SSM Health), Susan Bachmeier (Wilkes Medical Center), Cathy Knorzer (LifePoint Hospitals), Rhonda Morse (Mercy Rehab Hospital South), Laurie Russo (Select Specialty Hospital), Allison Paul (HSHS St. John's Hospital), Kristy Duffey (Optum), Claudia Aime (Oregon Health & Science University), Elisa Nguyen (Stanford Health Care), Ramonita Jimenez (Hackensack Meridian Health), Shannon Odell (Nicklaus Children's Health System), Laura Thornley (Swedish Medical Center), Sue Malone (Eastern Connecticut Health Network), Regenia Stull (Liberty Hospital), Elizabeth Guffey (Northeast Regional Medical Center), KC Clevenger (James P Wilmot Cancer Institute), Barbara Jordan (The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center), Noreen Bernard (UCHealth), Shelly Loop (University Hospitals), Donna Beecroft (Memorial Hermann Health System), Kelly Edmondson (Orlando Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/04/the-top-50-women-chief-nursing-officers-of-2024/

