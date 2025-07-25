Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2025. As the most senior nursing leaders within their organizations, Chief Nursing Officers play a pivotal role in shaping patient care, developing nursing teams, and guiding strategic decisions across health systems. These accomplished professionals bring extensive clinical experience, advanced education, and exceptional leadership to the role. They are trusted voices for nursing within executive teams, responsible for maintaining care standards, launching system-wide initiatives, and driving improvements in quality and safety.

Among this year's honorees is Shannon Odell, the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a nationally recognized nonprofit pediatric specialty hospital. Odell is responsible for the nursing workforce, operations, and strategic vision for the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet-designated, 309-bed, acute care hospital. She is focused on ensuring patients receive the highest quality of coordinated care throughout their patient journey. Odell leads the world-renowned, award-winning team of over 1,200 nurses and advanced practice providers and is committed to ensuring the gold standard for nursing standards upheld by Magnet.

We also honor Claudia Aime, Chief Nursing Officer for Adult Inpatient and Emergency Services at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). Aime is an accomplished executive nurse leader known for her dedication to advancing healthcare management and delivery. Her strategic focus on regulatory compliance, effective planning, and staff engagement helps create a high-performance environment that drives both operational success and staff satisfaction. In addition to her role at OHSU, Aime serves as the chief nurse executive for the 446th Aerospace Medicine Squadron in the United States Air Force Reserve.

Lastly, we celebrate Elisa Nguyen, the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Inpatient at Stanford Health Care (SHC), a large academic Level I trauma center and the flagship hospital of Stanford University. Nguyen is an experienced healthcare leader with over 25 years of outstanding and diversified experience in management, operations, strategic planning, LEAN implementation, improvement science, staff training and development, policy and procedural development, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and patient relations. At SHC, she oversees approximately 3,100 employees, consisting of clinical nurses and multi-level leaders within diverse specialty service lines.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Nursing Officers of 2025.

Penny Aldridge (Ascension), Shannon Pengel (Cleveland Clinic), Lauren Burgett (Corewell Health), Puneet Freibott (Beth Israel Lahey Health), Laura Harmon (McLaren Health Care), Tina Santos (Orlando Regional Medical Center), Regina Peterson (Hospital Sisters Health System), Cathy Knorzer (LifePoint Hospitals), Rhonda Morse (Mercy Rehab Hospital South), Laurie Russo (Select Specialty Hospital), Leigh Chapman (Health Canada | Santé Canada), Heather Norman (Wellpath), Allison Paul (Hospital Sisters Health System), Claudia Aime (Oregon Health & Science University), Elisa Nguyen (Stanford Health Care), Lisa Concannon (Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Frisco), Melissa Macogay (Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital), Charisse Hunter (Cityblock Health), Shannon Odell (Nicklaus Children's Health System), Laura Thornley (Swedish Medical Center), Regenia Stull (Liberty Hospital), Elizabeth Guffey (Northeast Regional Medical Center), Samantha Harrington (MeadowWood Behavioral Health Hospital), Amanda Dudley (Nebraska Spine Hospital), Julie Moore (St. Joseph's Health) and Jennifer Cassin (Catholic Medical Center), and many others.

