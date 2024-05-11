Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2024. The Chief Operating Officer has an exceptionally important role to play on executive leadership teams. COOs run the day-to-day operations that keep the teams moving forward with the organization's mission and goals, while also serving as second in command behind the CEO.

In recent years, more companies have realized the significance of this role, and the key skills of collaboration, engagement, and proactive management are well-suited for the women leaders of the future.

Join us as we celebrate the fine work of Vanessa Hunter, the Chief Operating Officer for The Higdon Group, a global social media, marketing, and personal development training company. A direct sales industry veteran, Hunter brings to this role over 25 years of experience leading high-growth teams and executing company goals to achieve the greatest impact.

Also among this year's awardees is Denise Nicholson, the COO and Vice President of Mission Portfolios for Soar Technology, a spin-off of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the University of Michigan. Nicholson is a leading executive known for her unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen, spanning government, academia, and industry.

Finally, we honor talent acquisition superstar, Christine Gilo, the Founder and COO of MOGEL, a global Recruitment Process Outsourcing firm. Gilo is an award-winning global leader in RPO with over 20 years of experience in workforce solutions and human capital management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2024.

Karen Hanlon (Highmark Health), Airica Steed (The MetroHealth System), Catherine Pearson (SpringBoard Healthcare), Kisha Hawthorne (Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), Shannon Banks (MaineHealth), Kedma Brown (dentsu Media in the Americas), Stephanie Buckner (Altair), Karen Burke (YWCA USA), Debora Jones (ProSearch), Sarah Browning (Moss), Kara Solarz (Hplex Solutions), Missy Foristall (DEPT), Grace Woods (American Immigration Lawyers Association), Beverly Riddick (Urban Resource Institute), Rukmini Banerjee (Vouch Insurance), Michelle Potter (KCIC), Denise Nicholson (Soar Technology), Ashley Georgulis (The Nanny League), Lauren Izaks (All Points Public Relations), Chris Barrett (National Utility Contractors Association), Christine Gilo (MOGEL), Lucy Benedetti (South Dade Kia of Miami), Mary Bell Love (The MACH 1 Group), Vanessa Hunter (The Higdon Group), Katie Alberts (Reach Records), Gina Pomponi (Bluewater Media), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/09/the-top-50-women-chief-operating-officers-of-2024/

