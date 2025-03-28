Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025. These executives are responsible for translating vision into execution, overseeing complex operations that impact everything from organizational structure to financial performance. While their specific responsibilities vary across industries, they each play a central role in driving strategic alignment, streamlining processes, and fostering collaboration across departments. With a combination of operational rigor and people-centered leadership, these women are shaping the direction and success of their organizations.

This year, we honor Tina Santizo, Chief Operating Officer of VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions. Santizo oversees product management, deployment, training, and client success, playing a key role in the company's operational performance. With over 30 years of leadership experience, she began her career as a systems engineer for NASA's Space Station Freedom and has spent the past 25 years supporting VertexOne clients and guiding internal teams across functions.

We also recognize Leslie Swanson, Chief Operating Officer for Tanger, leading the areas of asset management, strategic operations and execution, and business continuity and resiliency. As part of Tanger's senior leadership team, Swanson elevates the company's mission, vision, and values through an emphasis on ESG practices and performance and by advancing its people, culture, and DEI strategies. She also creates and spearheads disciplines that generate new revenue streams and unlock additional value in Tanger's portfolio of centers across the U.S. and Canada.

Lastly, we recognize Stephanie Osborn, Chief Operating Officer of Human Rights Campaign, the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender political organization with members throughout the country. With more than two decades of national nonprofit management experience, Osborn has led finance and administration, human resources, technology, and compliance. Throughout her career in membership and advocacy organizations, she has prioritized strategic, stable leadership to foster a healthy workplace, advance organizational performance, and expand influence and impact.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025.

Stephanie Osborn (Human Rights Campaign), Leslie Swanson (Tanger Outlets), Jodi Conachen (Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center), Tina Santizo (VertexOne), Bridget Xue (Deloitte), Kedma Pognon Brown (Dentsu Media), Tracey James (Walgreens), Ashlee Hoagland (Encore Tickets), Florencia Tabeni (MDM Hotel Group), Francesca Luthi (Assurant), Sara Lewis (Sidewalk Infrastructure), Debora Jones (ProSearch), Aimee Keller (AdventHealth Central Florida), Sarah Browning (Moss), Kara Solarz (Hplex Solutions), Carolyn Dolezal (ASUG), Alisa Ulrey (US Oral Surgery Management), Karen Bouchard (Wireside Communications), Samantha Cooley (Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services), Erin Booth (Summit Mountain Rentals), Bethany Mach (Spacely), Juanita Sepulveda (Vanyel Investments, LLC), Corey Birger (Corcoran Reverie), Tamika Smith (National Association of Chronic Disease Directors), Denise Nicholson (Soar Technology), Josiane Pepin (RE/MAX), China Kirk (USTA Pacific Northwest), Ashley Georgulis (The Nanny League), Lauren Izaks (All Points Public Relations), Puja Bhola Rios (Kevel), Chris Barrett (National Utility Contractors Association), Rachel Reed (RE/MAX Shoreline), Lucy Benedetti (South Dade Kia of Miami), Mary Bell Love (The MACH 1 Group), Sophia Piliouras (Minority Corporate Counsel Association), Lorrie Cooper-Chretien (Vita-Living), Nina-Lee Jewell Alhambra (April Housing), Roxanne Conrad (Premium Service Brand), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-chief-operating-officers-of-2025/

