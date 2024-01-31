Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2024. In this executive-level position, the focus of the CPO is on aligning the product strategy with customer needs, business goals, and company vision. Before reaching this level, a professional needs to be highly experienced in product management and team leadership, and in this year's list, we honor women from some of the most well-known and innovative companies around the world.

This year's honorees include Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer of lululemon, who oversees women's, men's, accessories design, merchandising, and visual merchandising and is also deeply committed to driving racial equity and supporting underrepresented identities at the company. We also recognize Smita Hashim, CPO of Zoom Video Communications, who has over 20 years of experience in product management, including leadership roles at Google and Microsoft.

Lastly, we extend honors to Uta Knablein, CPO of iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the US. With impressive clarity and skill, Knablein oversees all aspects of digital product management, strategy, and user engagement, including all 250 of iHeart's platforms.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2024.

Linda Simovic (Microsoft), Rupali Kale (Deloitte), Kristina Bailey (GEICO), Shruti Patel (U.S. Bank), Navya Gupta (Peek.com), Marianne McPeak-Johnson (Cox Automotive Inc.), Sheryl McKenzie (Western Union), Eglae Recchia (Berkadia), Saumya Bhatnagar (involve.ai), Kara Sasse (Springboard), Heena Sood (ZenOptics), Shelly Shires (Springboard Collaborative), Sarah Jacob (MedBridge), Tiffany Johnson (NMI), Wendy Zhou (Oin Auto), Nancy Hill (AltPep), Cheryl Chavez (Firstup), Keri Voke (Dutch Pet, Inc.), Christa Hoffmeier (BrightInsight), Kaliel Roberts (Crunchyroll), Ashley-Kay Basile (Availity), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/25/the-top-50-women-chief-product-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire