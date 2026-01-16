Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2026. Chief Product Officers sit at the center of how organizations decide what to build, why it matters, and how products evolve over time. They translate company strategy into product direction, balance customer needs with technical and commercial constraints, and guide teams through complex decisions that shape roadmaps, investment, and execution. This year's honorees lead that work across industries, overseeing products that serve millions of users and play a central role in how their organizations compete, grow, and adapt.

We are proud to recognize Ashley Blankette, Chief Product Officer of CAQH, a trusted data connector at the core of healthcare. Blankette is a visionary leader and changemaker in healthcare technology, bringing 18 years of expertise in digital product management, human-centered design, and customer experience. She spearheads innovative strategies that simplify and streamline healthcare administration, with a focus on reducing inefficiencies and burdens tied to provider and member data management. Blankette leads a dynamic team, overseeing both provider and member data products to ensure they meet evolving client needs and advance business outcomes.

We also honor Sheryl McKenzie, Chief Product Officer of Western Union, a global financial technology company. McKenzie brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Now, she leads Western Union's development of omni-channel strategy and product direction. This includes product vision, innovation, design, and development across multiple product verticals, including retail, WesternUnion.com, digital banking, C2B, and B2B. She also orchestrates initiatives across the entire product lifecycle, from customer discovery and user research to development and delivery.

Finally, we recognize Paula Kar, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world's largest investment managers with over $1.3 trillion in assets. Kar joined Northern Trust in 2019 and leads a global team responsible for product strategy, innovation, and commercialization of all investment products globally across asset classes, strategies, and structures. Her work focuses on delivering investment management solutions that support investors across a range of asset classes and investment vehicles.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Product Officers of 2026.

Shruti Patel (US Bank), Donna Bristow (Broadridge), Sheryl McKenzie (Western Union), Marianne Johnson (Cox Automotive Inc.), Tanja Oquendo (Fairview Health Services), Clarissa Riggins (Experian), Stacie Overbaugh (Korn Ferry), Saumya Bhatnagar (involve.ai), Karyn Hillman (Levi Strauss), Shelly Nooner (Infotech), Kimberly Bloomston (6sense), Irina Mladenova (Vytal), Annie Chechitelli (Turnitin), Vinitha Ramnathan (NRC Health), Paula Kar (Northern Trust), Kelly Vincent (Auctane), Rebecca Timmons (Alltech), Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex), Ashley Blankette (CAQH), Ilse de Bruin (Nowports), Tal Herman (Orchid Security), Andra Munteanu (Onfleet), Danielle Nakano (Grassroots Analytics), Claire Robinson (Upsolve), Meera Vaidyanathan (SurveyMonkey), Deepika Chauhan (DigiCert) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/01/the-top-50-women-chief-product-officers-of-2026/

