Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Revenue Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Revenue Officers of 2024. These outstanding leaders play a critical role in shaping and executing the strategic plans that drive revenue streams for their companies and organizations. As the executive in charge of revenue, chief revenue officers are deeply involved in sales and marketing. They are analytical, data-driven professionals who consistently deliver measurable growth.

This year, we honor the accomplishments of Jamie Fulton, the Chief Revenue Officer of Censis Technologies. Fulton is a sales executive with over 20 years of experience, specializing in managing client portfolios with over $1 billion in annual revenues, cultivating award-winning sales teams, and developing tactical business development plans that drive double-digit year-over-year growth.

We also congratulate Teri Andrews, the Chief Revenue Officer of eLuma. Together with her teams, Andrews has consistently exceeded aggressive goals and driven growth, transforming start-ups into global companies that achieved IPOs or were acquired by Fortune 500 companies, including IBM.

Finally, we acknowledge the career of honoree Christina O'Donovan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Windham Mountain. O'Donovan excels in fast-paced markets and has a proven track record of managing high-value portfolios, including overseeing six luxury hotel brands simultaneously, representing over $150 million in revenue.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Revenue Officers of 2024.

Lisa Krause (Sodexo), Lisa Pisano (KnitWell Group), Susan Rothwell (Epsilon), Elizabeth Herbst-Brady (Condé Nast), Marcy Campbell (AppFolio), Dunja LaRosa (Sonos), Tammy Mittelstaedt (Argano), Jennifer Meyer (DispatchHealth), Tiffani Misencik (MultiPlan), Amy Sprangers (Seattle Seahawks), Trina Rizzo (InMarket), Beth Gunter (Spry Digital), Laura Livers (Intouch Insight), Jamie Fulton (Censis Technologies), Teri Andrews (eLuma), Lena Chukhno (Bestow), Maile Kaiser (CoreSite), Nicole Asao (Cozeva), Carla Wade (LotLinx), Maria Youth (Path2Response), Diana Horowitz (Driver Studios), Tammy Sexton (Aerospike), Linda Reinhard (Tarci), Tracy-Ann Palmer (Exostellar), Mridula Rahmsdorf (IKASI), Melissa Swisher (SkySafe), Rebecca Raphael (Curio Wellness), Jennifer Werner (Yieldmo), and many others.

