Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Revenue Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Revenue Officers of 2025. The Chief Revenue Officer has become a linchpin in modern organizations, responsible for turning strategy into growth. These leaders connect every revenue engine—sales, marketing, pricing, partnerships, and customer retention—into a single, data-driven model for performance. They balance analytical rigor with commercial intuition, shaping how products reach markets and how companies adapt to shifting demand. The women recognized this year bring a clear understanding of markets and people, using both data and judgment to guide growth that lasts.

Among this year's honorees is Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer of CoreSite, a real estate investment trust. Kaiser brings over 25 years of sales and management experience in the data center, network communications, software, and managed services industries, driving growth and innovation for companies. She is responsible for overseeing overall revenue growth and strategy for the company's portfolio of data centers, and she manages daily operations for the company's national sales and marketing organization.

We also recognize Tamara Adams, Chief Revenue Officer for Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division, part of the global technology company Hexagon. Adams is an accomplished enterprise technology and SaaS executive who has spent more than two decades scaling software businesses and leading high-performing revenue teams. Her work has advanced the use of AI and data in marketing and operations, improving how companies attract and retain customers while driving sustainable growth.

Finally, we recognize Coker Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), ranked as the seventh largest philanthropic health organization in the U.S. Powell plays a crucial role in overseeing all development initiatives at both local and enterprise levels, significantly advancing LLS's mission. Over her more than 20-year career, her leadership has enabled teams to raise more than $2.6 billion to tackle the important health challenges of cancer and heart disease.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Revenue Officers of 2025.

Marji Karlin (NYC Health + Hospitals), Elizabeth Herbst-Brady (Condé Nast), Elizabeth Pemmerl (GitHub), Teri Hatfield (Salesforce), Coker Powell (The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Leandra Fishman (Proof), Tamara Adams (Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence), Danita Belcher (Varicent), Dawn Williamson (Comcast Advertising), Gretchen Jacobi (General Assembly), Tiffani Misencik (Claritev), Laura Livers (Intouch Insight), Shannon Shoemaker (Psychemedics Corporation), Lena Chukhno (Ascend), Maile Kaiser (CoreSite), Carla Wade (LotLinx), Maria Youth (Path2Response), Reena Choudhry (Cerby), Mridula Rahmsdorf (IKASI), Melissa Swisher (SkySafe), Sandella Gansheimer (Ruffwear), Laura Viñalet Brown (Rossen Law Firm), Amber Winter (SuiteDynamics NetSuite Consultants & Developers), Sheila Berry (UniUni), Courtney Carter(Seattle Reign FC), Cherie Cohen (X Games) and many others.

