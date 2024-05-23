Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2024. A chief risk officer is an important member of the C-suite for large companies and organizations. This executive is responsible for detecting and mitigating threats that could affect revenue, growth, and overall success. They need to be up to date on regulatory risks and technological threats.

CROs come from a wide variety of career backgrounds, including legal, accounting, and economics. Some also come from cybersecurity and IT backgrounds. While this career is still largely dominated by men, many talented women leaders are leading the way in the risk management field.

This year, we're honoring industry veteran, Kyongmie Kim, the Chief Risk Officer for Citi. She's dedicated her career to risk mitigation, leading global and regional teams responsible for risk management reporting and data analytics across the wholesale credit portfolio in over 100 countries.

Next, we recognize Ashton Boon, the CRO of the Mayo Clinic. Boon provides strategic oversight of the health law practice within the legal department and leads the regulatory compliance and clinical research specialty teams sharing expertise with department and executive-level physicians and administrative leadership on state and federal regulations.

Finally, we celebrate the career of Angela Bennett, the CRO of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation. As the Chief Risk Officer, Bennett compares facts gathered during investigations against policy to determine the coverage of claims.

Kyongmie Kim (Citi), Holly Meidl (Ascension), Leah Schraudenbach (Humana), Ashton Boon (Mayo Clinic), Kimberly Weidner (PNC), Kristina Odom (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Lisa Athens (Baylor Scott & White Healthcare), Angela Bennett (Los Angeles Unified School District), Kim Rupert (SAIC), Kimberly Bailey (Intermountain Healthcare), Mary Wagnon (Unum), Lysette Bailey (Common Securitization Solutions), Rebecca Cady (Children's National Hospital), Karen Prommer (Children's Hospital Los Angeles), Cara James (Arvest Bank), Dana Storms (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory), Pooja Rahman (Transamerica), Ryan Hallett (Black Knight), Karen Kruppa (Suffolk University), Tamina O'Neill (HTLF), Sarah Jones (LogistiCare), Dawn Mugford (Rockland Trust), Olivia Lindsay (Banc of California), Melissa Sexton (BNY Mellon Wealth Management), Michelle Johnson (Byline Bank), and many others.

