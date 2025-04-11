Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2025. As the risk landscape grows increasingly complex—from cybersecurity threats and regulatory shifts to financial volatility and operational disruption—Chief Risk Officers are at the forefront of safeguarding their organizations. These women lead enterprise-wide efforts to identify, assess, and manage risk, building frameworks that balance innovation with stability. Their expertise supports strategic decision-making, ensures compliance, and reinforces stakeholder confidence across industries.

Among this year's awardees is Lisa Cuba, Chief Risk Officer of Forbright Bank. A career banker with more than 20 years of experience, Cuba brings deep expertise in enterprise risk management, compliance, project management, and credit administration. She leads the bank's risk management programs and culture across the organization.

We also congratulate Ina Narula, Chief Risk Officer of Amalgamated Bank. Narula oversees all risk management practices, which safeguard customers, investors, reputation, and assets. A 20-year veteran in the financial services industry, she brings extensive experience in risk management and in-depth knowledge of the banking industry.

Finally, we recognize Hetal Desai, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President at EagleBank. With more than 30 years of experience, Desai is an accomplished financial services executive. She is responsible for enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, credit risk management, information security, and the various disciplines that support those functions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 50 Women Chief Risk Officers of 2025.

Kimberly Weidner (PNC), Debra Bresnan (GE Healthcare), Halina von dem Hagen (Manulife), Kim Rupert (SAIC), Joanne Sebby (Fiserv), Ann Chai (Zurich North America), Sarah Williams (Guardian Life), Ashley McEnroe (Atlantic Health System), Robin Oldfield (University of Dayton), Karen Kruppa (Suffolk University), Pooja Rahman (Transamerica), Jeniffer M. De Jesus Roberts (dss+), Kelly Hastings (CIBC Mellon), Deb Barnes (OMERS), Hetal Desai (EagleBank), Ina Narula (Amalgamated Bank), Mira Srinivasan (BlueVine), Lisa Garcia (CIBC Private Wealth Management US), Lisa Cuba (Forbright Bank), Lisa Smith (Achieva Credit Union), Yvonne Masters (District Medical Group), Gillian Murray (Rockefeller Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/top-50-women-chief-risk-officers-of-2025/

