Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Sales Officers for 2024

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Sales Officers for 2024. The Chief Sales Officer, or CSO, is a high-level executive with skills and talents in multiple areas, including strategic planning, recruitment, customer success, and analysis. They lead all sales activities within the organization and are responsible for driving revenue. Additionally, this business leader must have excellent problem-solving skills and a collaborative management style to effectively lead their team to success.

CSOs are needed in a wide variety of industries. This year, we honor the career of Michele Parzianello, the Chief Sales Officer of Staples. As a seasoned digital and e-commerce executive, Parzianello uses her experience to bring in new digital capabilities and transform online sales.

Next, we celebrate Marlene Creighton, the Global Chief Sales Officer for The Hershey Company. As an expert in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, Creighton is the perfect executive to drive business growth and innovation for an industry-leading snack company.

Lastly, we acknowledge honoree Robin Lucas, a sales and education leader. As the Chief Sales Officer of McGraw Hill Education, she uses her experience launching digital solutions and gaining market share to aid in the success of the global education company.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Sales Officers for 2024.

Sophia Miller (Siemens Healthineers), Michele Parzianello (Staples), Laura Beitler (Rodan + Fields), Marlene Creighton (The Hershey Company), Sheila Schnellenberger (HD Supply), Trace Anderman (Advanced Call Center Technologies), Sarah Bakx (Treasury Wine Estates), Kara Delvecchio (Pluralsight), Michelle Lardizabal (Azamara), Jessica Fields (Frontdoor), Robin Sanders (Impellam Group), Mary Santoro (Bluebeam), Stewart Sylvester (Ora), Paige Bouma (Trader Interactive), Christie Wilmer (Old World Industries), Katie Frink (New Chapter), Keslie Crichton (BeneLynk), Jessica Lungariello (Unreal Snacks), Samantha Kates (Spector & Co.), Kelly Pappano (DocuVault), Jennifer Krohn (Snuggle Me Organic), Lauren Dunnaway (REACH Meetings & Events), Debbie Battista (MyForest Foods), Darcie Evans (Crème Collective), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/29/the-top-50-women-chief-sales-officers-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

