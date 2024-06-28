Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2024. The Chief Strategy Officer, or CSO, is the executive who helps define the overall strategy for a company, institution, or organization. They provide tools, knowledge, and guidance to fellow C-suite leaders to accomplish goals involving growth and profits. A CSO is constantly on the lookout for economic factors, market fluctuations, and risks that could impact these goals.

Chief Strategy Officers have an impact on a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, technology, transportation, manufacturing, nonprofits, and others.

Across industries, women hold high-ranking CSO positions, including Michelle Horn, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer for Delta Air Lines. Horn brings two decades of experience to Delta after serving as a Partner at McKinsey, working on strategies for clients, as well as working in the center of McKinsey's client service transformation across the globe.

Another recipient, Jodi Cohen, is a leader in the healthcare industry. She is the CSO of the Mount Sinai Health System, where she performs financial and market analysis to guide Mount Sinai's multimillion-dollar clinical investments.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Wendi Copeland, the Chief Strategy Officer for Goodwill Industries International. In addition to advancing Goodwill's mission to help people who face barriers in their employment, Copeland also serves on numerous national advisory and work groups that focus on equitable credentialing, career advancement, incumbent worker upskilling, and economic mobility.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2024.

Sheri Shapiro (CommonSpirit Health), Renee Vaughn (Ascension), Kristine Kubacki (GXO Logistics), Judy Kay (Honeywell), Stephanie Lim (Tenet Healthcare), Michelle Horn (Delta Air Lines), Nikki Carter (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Nicole Paulk (Indiana University Health), Julie Kraft (The Kraft Co.), Joan Bachleitner (SSM Health), Lauren Glotzer (Chegg), Lindsey Tyra (Children's Health), Tiffani Potesta (Schroders), Shannon Sale (Grady Health System), Shawn Sheffield (Keck Medicine of USC), Lauren Kochan (SEBPO), Candice Cook Simmons (RadicalMedia LLC), Laxmi Patel (Savista), Laura Dutton (JEA), Devora Rogers (Alter Agents), Abigail Corso (Elevate Energy), Krystal Cruz (Parx Home Health Care), Anna Thomas (Boom Supersonic), Jasmine McCormack (Better Books), Heather Ritchie (Embr labs), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/26/the-top-50-women-chief-strategy-officers-of-2024/

