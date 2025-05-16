Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2025. As key executive leaders in cross-functional roles, Chief Strategy Officers play a pivotal part in shaping the long-term direction of their organizations. They develop and drive comprehensive business strategies that influence every aspect of the company, from recruitment and marketing to sales and innovation. With deep expertise in their respective industries, these leaders work closely with senior executives to ensure strategies are actionable, measurable, and impactful.

Among this year's awardees is Lenore Cusick, Managing Director and Chief Strategy and Implementation Officer of CIBC Private Wealth US. With 15 years of industry experience, Cusick is responsible for identifying and executing growth opportunities for the company, as well as managing the day-to-day initiatives of the business. She also oversees employee and client engagement initiatives, helping foster and strengthen relationships between senior management and top clients.

We also celebrate Nicole Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at United Way Worldwide (UWW). In collaboration with the president and CEO, Cooper drives high-impact policy and strategies to advance critical multi-sector partnerships and the positioning of UWW in key domestic and international circles. Earlier in her career, she was an Obama Administration political appointee, supporting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Affordable Care Act.

Lastly, we congratulate Colleen Ridenhour, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Feed the Children. Ridenhour is responsible for leading Feed the Children's five-year strategic plan to advance the organization's mission, growth strategy, and impact as the nonprofit approaches its 50th milestone anniversary. She is committed to driving the organization to pursue holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Strategy Officers of 2025.

Sue Pietrafeso (Dignity Health), Nicole Cooper (United Way Worldwide), Nicole Sanderson Paulk (Indiana University Health), Martha Welsh (Pinterest), Dianne Morrison-Beedy (The Ohio State University), Sue Kolloru Barger (Pearson PLC), Diana Contreras (Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Kareema Thomas (BLCK VC), Stephanie McGrath (VERB Interactive), Shannon Sale (Grady Health System), Denise Berger (AECOM), Colleen Finn Ridenhour (Feed the Children), Erin Stuckert (Ledger Bennett), Dune Thorne (Brown Advisory), Elizabeth Attias (Sermonix Pharmaceuticals), Candice Cook Simmons (Candarah Media), Lenore Cusick (CIBC Private Wealth US), Kristen McCarter (PullSpark), Caitlin Fleming (Transcarent), Hanah Tran (FHH Ventures), Devora Rogers (Alter Agents), Mary Elzey (Stable Kernel), Krystal Cruz (Parx Home Health Care), Crystal Anderson (3Headed Monster), Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser (DirectTrust), Michelle Lugalia-Hollon (Alamo Colleges District), Ezinne Okoro (VML), Jennifer Riel (IDEO), Cynthia Milrany (Freese and Nichols), Erica Schandler (3Fifteen Primo Cannabis), and many others.

