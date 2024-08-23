Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2024. These visionary leaders are at the forefront of technological innovation, steering their organizations through the complexities of the digital age. As key members of the C-suite, they not only oversee all technological aspects that fuel business growth and operations but also drive research and development efforts that shape the future. Their success is built on a foundation of strategic thinking, deep expertise in technology, strong leadership, adaptability, and outstanding communication and management skills.

High-caliber technology executives are entrusted with leading some of the world's most renowned companies, brands, and organizations. Among them is Kinnera Angadi, Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at Verizon Connect. With 15 years of experience, Angadi is a driving force in digital transformation and sustainability, spearheading innovation and software solutions for one of the largest telematics providers in the industry.

Next, we honor Tracy Mills, Chief Technology Officer of Federal System Integrators for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Pulling from her impressive career background in technology and government service, Mills works with federal entities to solve their IT challenges, providing mission capabilities efficiently and effectively.

Lastly, we congratulate honoree Anchal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer of American Airlines. Gupta is a visionary leader who has successfully managed platforms processing an astonishing $2.2 quadrillion of securities in a year, showcasing her expertise in handling complex and critical technology systems.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2024.

Anchal Gupta (American Airlines), Kinnera Angadi (Verizon Connect), Yao Morin (JLL), Lidia Fonseca (Pfizer), Kristi Cunningham (Kyndryl), Tracy Mills (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Urvi Randhar (Cardinal Health), Megan McFarland (Ochsner Health), Erica Bradshaw (Harvard University), Heidi Perry (MIT Lincoln Laboratory), Debra King (Bunge), Nadilia Gomez (Iowa State University), Rebecca Parsons (Thoughtworks), Min Wang (Splunk), Tanya Rodriguez-Heffel (State of Kansas), Adrianne Tipton (Novolex), Liz Nguyen (Intrado), Dawn Fitzgerald (SharkNinja), Lawana Jones (United Way), Sheri Green (Sundance Institute), Tatiana Sana (King's Hawaiian), Jacqueline Harris (Philadelphia Parking Authority), Maureen Moran (Surefire Local), Ling Ling Sun (Nebraska Public Media), Kathleen Skallerup (SMBC Rail Services), and many others.

