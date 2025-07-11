Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2025. CTOs play a critical role in shaping enterprise strategy, leading innovation, and ensuring secure, scalable infrastructure across every layer of the business. While women currently hold just over 20% of CTO roles in mid-market tech firms, that number is growing as more leaders bring advanced technical depth and operational rigor to the highest levels of decision-making. This year's awardees are driving complex transformations—from AI deployment to platform modernization—while expanding what effective technology leadership looks like.

Among our honorees is Penelope Merced, Chief Information and Technology Officer of specialty finance firm MidCap Financial, where she drives digital transformation initiatives that generate tangible value for MidCap and pioneers innovative technology strategies. She has headed the firm's IT department since 2016 and has established the five core domains of IT from the ground up. These are infrastructure and operations, cybersecurity, data management, application services, and business systems. Her priorities include enterprise data management and data analytics capabilities, cybersecurity risk management, and business process optimization.

We also acknowledge Tracy Mills, Chief Technology Officer of HPE's US Public Sector Federal Systems Integrators Sales organization. Mills works with federal entities to solve their IT challenges, providing mission capabilities efficiently and effectively. She understands federal systems integrators and public sector business drivers and provides insights into the latest emerging technology solutions. She works with end users, industry, leading partners, and integrators to identify solutions and opportunities to support the warfighter, civilian, SLED, and federal agencies.

Lastly, we congratulate Alexandria Cabello, Chief Technology Officer of SITE Technologies. Transforming the PropTech landscape, Cabello orchestrates the fusion of artificial intelligence with engineering principles to revolutionize property management. She leads a diverse team of engineers focused on deploying sophisticated AI models and machine learning algorithms that optimize workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and provide unprecedented analytical insights. Under her guidance, SITE's platform has evolved into an essential tool for property managers seeking data-driven efficiency and competitive advantage.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Technology Officers of 2025.

Kinnera Angadi (Verizon Connect), Anchal Gupta (American Airlines), Yao Morin (JLL), Ceri Danheux (Goodwill Industries International), Tracy Mills (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), Marykate O'Brien (SAFFiRE Renewables), Lan Yang (DeepSight Technology Inc.), Megan McFarland (Ochsner Health), Karen Madden (MilliporeSigma), Fiona Tan (Wayfair), Ana Roldan (Nova Southeastern University), Penelope Merced (MidCap Financial), Tanya Rodriguez-Heffel (State of Kansas), Alexandria Cabello (SITE Technologies), Vanessa Kaskiris (City of Boston), Lawana Jones (United Way), Tendü Yoğurtçu, PhD (Precisely.com), Laura Bermudez (DrumWave), Kathy Carter (PhotoShelter), Maureen Moran (Surefire Local), Jona Moore (MetaLab), Shane Portfolio (Congruex), Robin Ducot (SurveyMonkey) and Christine Zhang (Experian Automotive), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-chief-technology-officers-of-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire