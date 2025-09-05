Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chiefs of Staff of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chiefs of Staff of 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chiefs of Staff of 2025. Often operating behind the scenes, these leaders shape the pace and direction of their organizations by turning strategy into clear action. Their influence can be seen in the way priorities are set, how teams coordinate, and how leadership stays focused on the work that matters most.

This year, we honor Katie Choe, Chief of Staff of the MBTA, leading organizational strategy and priority initiatives for the fourth largest transit agency in the United States. The MBTA is the only top 10 transit organization nationally that is increasing and improving service due to record-breaking investments in its workforce and infrastructure, all made during her tenure. She joined the team in January 2020 as chief of capital delivery, delivering a $5.25 billion program of infrastructure projects to support and transform the Boston region's subway, commuter rail, and bus systems. In August 2022, Choe established the Quality, Compliance, and Oversight Office, tasked with managing all improvements associated with the FTA's 2022 safety management inspection of the authority.

We also celebrate Shirley Sims, Chief of Staff for the Director of the Department of Solid Waste Management in Miami-Dade County, the third-largest county in Florida. Sims is a seasoned senior executive with nearly 22 years of experience in management and leadership within complex systems. She provides essential strategic support to the director, overseeing the coordination of departmental initiatives. She actively engages in policy development and implementation, aligning departmental goals with broader community sustainability objectives while also managing stakeholder relationships.

Finally, we congratulate Molly Hall, Chief of Staff of Workplace Options. Hall oversees the business operations, implementation, human resources, operational compliance, and internal wellness programs for WPO globally. Her expertise as an ISO-certified auditor supports the company's efforts towards continuous improvement. Since joining Workplace Options in 2007, Hall has worked in a variety of positions, which has allowed her to develop extensive knowledge of the company's operations and the products they offer. Her talent for advancing global growth and improving procedures is enhanced by her skills in auditing, data analysis, and the implementation of innovative organizational strategies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chiefs of Staff of 2025.

Connie Poole (Accenture), Teddy Lynn Ladd (Wipro), Stacy Kanaan (Intel Corporation), Kerry Brown (Beth Israel Lahey Health), Brenda Cockrell (Bayer), Christina Gray (Philips), Michele Kaiser (John Deere), Molly Hall (Workplace Options), Kristen Duprel (Rocketship Public Schools), Meghan E. Gilkes (Kimberly-Clark), Patricia Van Nostrand (Cadent), Heather Crews (New York University), Mickie DeMoss (Georgia Institute of Technology), Melissa Williams (MoveOn), Sanvita Sample (Slalom), Erin O'Callaghan (Pure Storage), Emily Beddoe (Arva Intelligence), Olivia Mehm (Apollo Global Management), Shirley Sims (Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management), Jessica Herzog (Covet & Mane), Katie Choe (MBTA), Lauren Harper (Kodiak), Maria Sarabia (Ramsey County) and Alicia Lowrance (Primo Brands), and many others.

