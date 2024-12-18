Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Arkansas for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Arkansas for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Arkansas for 2024. Known as The Natural State, Arkansas is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, including stunning lakes, hot springs, mountains, and forests that fuel the state's thriving tourism industry. Manufacturing, a cornerstone of the economy, employs 13% of the workforce. Other leading sectors include forestry and timber, firearms and metals, transportation and logistics, aerospace and defense, information technology, and agriculture.

Among this year's honorees is Tanya Silvio, Head of Corporate Development for Gap Inc. Silvio has provided strategic counsel to C-suite executives and boards of directors for companies ranging in value from $100 million to over $100 billion. She also brings four years of operational experience with the Department of Defense, where she specialized in satellite imagery operations, weapons of mass destruction, and theater ballistic missile analysis.

We also acknowledge Shannon Letts, Senior Vice President at Ulta Beauty. Letts is an experienced executive in the retail and real estate sectors, regularly engaging in boardroom discussions as a member of the CEO's Executive Committee. With a strong track record in real estate and facilities management, P&L ownership, and multi-channel transformation, she has driven large-scale innovation to achieve impactful results.

Finally, we honor Toni Summers, Senior Director and Client Partner for Acxiom. Summers leads and empowers a team of client partners while supporting key financial services clients. Under her leadership, her team is responsible for generating $35 million in annual revenue, consistently achieving at least 8% growth each year.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Arkansas for 2024.

Diana Marshall (Sam's Club), Judy Werthauser (Walmart), Katherine Pickus (Tyson Foods), Rebecca Blair (Windstream), Meghan Smith (Conagra Brands), Beth Nichols (Kellanova), Dana Silaski (Stephens Inc.), Jennifer Milwee (RWS Group), Danna Caldwell (Friendship Community Care), Karomy Kimbel (Kimbel Mechanical Systems), Cindy Hobson (Cadence Bank Asset Management & Trust), Mary Lackie (University of Central Arkansas), Whitney Burgess Scales (mhp.si), Jamie Pafford-Gresham (Pafford Medical Services), Carol Johnson (Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity), Toni Summers (Acxiom), Nicole Frey (Arkansas State University System Foundation), Nina Castaldi (Simmons Bank), Kalena Jones (Baptist Health), Tiffany Wright (Arkansas Department of Human Services), Mary Hester-Clifton (University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), Jennifer Ring (Heartland Food Products Group), Terri Pendergraft (Baxter Regional Medical Center), Jordon Triplett (GroundTruth), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/16/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-arkansas-for-2024/

