Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Arts & Entertainment for 2025

The Top 50 Women Leaders in Arts & Entertainment for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Arts & Entertainment for 2025. The arts and entertainment sector spans film, television, music, theater, publishing, digital media, and cultural institutions—fields that bring creative work to audiences and support the many professionals involved in producing it. The women recognized this year lead work that ranges from producing and directing to guiding major organizations, shaping policy, developing new platforms, and strengthening the systems that sustain artistic and entertainment industries. Their contributions strengthen the institutions they serve, support the people who work within them, and influence how audiences experience art and storytelling across the world.

This year, we honor Deanne McKissick, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Aristocrat Gaming. McKissick oversees the global supply chain organization, including all aspects of supply chain operations. She is a highly motivated executive with a proven track record of consistently exceeding objectives, leading with integrity and enthusiasm, and exemplifying an unwavering desire for continuous growth and improvement. She is skilled at empowering employees to highlight individual aptitudes while also collaborating successfully as a team and has a reputation for having a strong work ethic, a high energy level, and an unfailing commitment to corporate, team, and personal success.

We also celebrate Rebecca Damon, Chief Labor Policy Officer and New York Local Executive Director for SAG-AFTRA, a labor union representing approximately 160,000 media professionals, including actors, announcers, journalists, and dancers. Damon oversees the Labor Policy & International Affairs department and has oversight of the locals outside of Los Angeles and New York. A champion for workers' rights, she has advocated for a worker-centered trade policy and protections for SAG-AFTRA members. Her leadership includes strengthening New York's right of publicity and digital image rights for the benefit of all members.

Lastly, we recognize Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i, Executive Vice President for Content Engagement, Partnerships, and Strategy at CBS. Smith-Anoa'i is a visionary executive and steadfast advocate for equity and opportunity across the entertainment industry. She currently leads content engagement, partnerships, and strategy across CBS Entertainment, Sports, and News, building on more than two decades of influence at CBS Network, CBS Studios, Showtime, and Paramount Pictures. Under her leadership, CBS has launched talent development and pipeline programs that helped shape the careers of a new generation of creatives and executives.

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Arts & Entertainment for 2025.

Stacy Green (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Melanie Hildebrandt (Endeavor), Erin Underhill (NBCUniversal, Inc.), Laurie Giammona (DIRECTV), Pamela Greenwalt (SAG-AFTRA), Anne Belliveau (Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group), Marisa Flynn (GroupeConnect), Tiffany Smith-Anoa'I (CBS), Shari Summers (US Soccer Federation), Jessica Studholme (BDG), Kelli Alldredge (Chicken N Pickle), Carmen Stanton (NBCUniversal), Vicki Fenton (Paramount), Susie Piotrkowski (ESPN), Jennifer Tsukayama (New Jersey Performing Arts Center), Kira Alvarez (ViacomCBS), Elizabeth Suever (Bally's), Katie Sword (New Jersey Performing Arts Center), Janice Hagan (National Women's Soccer League), Catherine Schreiber (Catherine Schreiber Productions), Maggie Malone (Netflix), Jamie Enser (University at Buffalo), Heather Anderson (ESPN), Lindy Markarian (Fox Corporation), Helena Johnson (Take-Two Interactive), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-arts-entertainment-for-2025/

