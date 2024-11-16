Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2024

Women We Admire is proud to present The Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is proud to present The Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2024. The banking industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with more women entering the profession than ever before, now representing over half of the total workforce. This shift reflects a growing recognition of the valuable contributions women make to the field. These leaders bring analytical thinking, proactive strategies, clear communication, and a strong commitment to ethical practices to the sector.

This year's honorees embody the expertise and dedication that drive their organizations forward. Among them is Sharon Whitney, a Vice President at United Community Bank. Whitney is a commercial and residential real estate professional with over 20 years of experience in underwriting, negotiating, financing, restructuring, closing, and managing more than $2 billion in real estate loans for public and private institutions.

We also honor Nila Yousufi, Planning Executive and Senior Vice President of Strategy at Bank of America. Throughout her tenure at the bank, Yousufi has rapidly advanced to positions of increasing responsibility, showcasing her ability to make a significant impact and drive business growth. She has consistently ranked in the top 5% for performance results companywide for two consecutive years.

Lastly, we congratulate Lisa Kaskel, an Executive Vice President for the Banc of California. Kaskel has demonstrated her leadership skills and proven performance by successfully negotiating lines of credit, ground-up construction loans, bridge loans, and miniperms ranging from $2 million to $135 million.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2024.

Charu Singh (TD), Carolyn Booth (BMO US), Lorrie Asker (First Interstate), Marissa Weidner (Webster Bank), Nila Yousufi (Bank of America), Yanina Reid (Citizens Financial Group, Inc.), Ana Chacon (East West Bank), Sharon Delong (Cadence Bank), Giselle Bayona (Centennial Bank), Kim Doogan (Old National Bank), Glenda Dean (Simmons Bank), Kim Ciukowski (Pinnacle Financial Partners), Mariam Abrahams (US Bank), Inez Friedman-Boyce (HarborOne Bank), Dana Rager (Western Alliance Bank), Karen Harrison (Banner Bank), Margaret Holmes Tibbets (Pipe), Sharon Zimmerman (Woodforest National Bank), Shari Kruzinski (WSFS Bank), Lisa Kaskel (Banc of California), Teesha Miller (Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City), Sonja McCain (Trustmark Bank), Sharon Whitney (United Community Bank), Kim Montgomery (EverBank), Jodene Arakaki (Bank of Hawaii), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/14/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-banking-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire