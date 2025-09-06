Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2025. This year's honorees represent the full spectrum of the industry, from corporate banking operations at major institutions to community banking leadership and specialized lending expertise. They guide strategy, oversee critical lines of business, and deliver financial solutions that shape both local communities and national markets. Collectively, their impact demonstrates the many ways women are influencing the direction and strength of the banking sector today.

This year, we honor Dawnita McCain, Chief Operating Officer for Corporate Banking at Regions Bank. McCain strategically directs the administration and operations of Diversified and Specialized Industries teams, ensuring effective communication, collaboration, problem resolution, and goal attainment in support of corporate banking business priorities. McCain is an experienced corporate banking professional with a record of accomplishment in coaching and leading teams to drive performance and results, with a focus on assessing and structuring credit solutions and delivering market insight and analysis to manage risk.

We also acknowledge Josephine Moran, President and CEO of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., a full-service community bank. Moran has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry and extensive expertise in community banking, investment services, residential and consumer lending, business banking, small business, and customer experience. She has a proven track record of developing and leading high-performing teams with the ability to initiate change, influence outcomes, and develop and execute strategic plans.

Lastly, we congratulate Giselle Bayona, a Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer for Centennial Bank. With over 30 years of experience in banking and more than 20 years as a commercial lender, Bayona is a recognized authority in real estate financing, with a particular focus on refinance and construction lending. In 2024 alone, she facilitated over $100 million in construction loans. She excels at forging lasting relationships with clients, builders, and developers, consistently exceeding ambitious production goals.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Banking for 2025.

Monica Hanson (BNP Paribas), Ashrita Prasad (US Bank), Heather Gallagher (UBS), Dawnita McCain (Regions Bank), Denise Monahan (Wilmington Trust), Lavonne Heaviland (FirstBank), Stacy Radabaugh (KeyBank), Teresa Stinson (Cadence Bank), Kathryn Albright (Umpqua Bank), Giselle Bayona (Centennial Bank), Rita Dailey (Flagstar Bank), Darleen Gillespie (First Bank NJ), Inez Friedman-Boyce (HarborOne Bank), Josephine Moran (Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.), Renee McNeill (Tallahassee National Bank), Margaret Holmes Tibbets (CAKE CAPITAL), Tanisha Johnbaptiste (TD Bank), Trina Eyring (Zions Bancorporation), Evette Temple (Bank of the Pacific), Marissa Weidner (Webster Bank), Wendy Gray (Commercial Bank of California), Ayana Richards (Arvest Bank), Maureen Watson (BMO Bank N.A.), Holly Gallegos (Busey Bank) and Katrina Rathbun (Canopy Credit Union), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-banking-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire