Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services of 2024

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting and Services of 2024. As businesses must continuously adapt and innovate to stay competitive, these women exemplify the expertise and leadership necessary for sustained success. Their contributions span diverse sectors, providing essential guidance and services that drive growth and prosperity.

Consulting, a cornerstone of business services, encompasses a variety of critical functions. Leaders in this field provide strategic planning, operational improvement, financial management, marketing, public relations, sales strategies, technology and IT solutions, human resources management, and risk management. These services empower corporations and organizations to navigate complex challenges, adapt to changing markets, and achieve financial and organizational goals.

Maria Demeke, a Partner and Principal in Deloitte's Government and Public Service Practice, stands out with over 20 years of experience advising clients across Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Western Europe. Her extensive international experience exemplifies the global expertise that leaders in business consulting and services bring to their clients.

Hua Fang, a Managing Director of advisory and planning with Black & Veatch Management, stands out for her specialization in energy market projections. A PhD economist with over 20 years of experience, Fang oversees Black & Veatch's Energy Market Perspective (EMP), a comprehensive long-term projection of the energy market outlook, incorporating the latest developments in renewable and storage technology trends.

Finally, we recognize Natalia Montilla, a Salesforce Delivery Principal at Slalom, a purpose-driven global business and technology consulting company. As a Salesforce Solution Architect, Montilla partners with clients to help them maximize the power of the Salesforce platform, specializing in delivering tailored software solutions.

Jian Wei (Deloitte Consulting), Jacquelin Broadwater Norell (Deloitte Consulting), Wendy Carr (Deloitte Consulting), Shuba Balasubramanian (Deloitte Consulting), Jacqui Winters (Deloitte Consulting), Cathy Light (Liderança Group, Inc.), Christine Medina (Deloitte Consulting), Rachel Bienemann (Huron Consulting Group), Sasha Dudis (Deloitte), Shikha Jain (Simon-Kucher), Maria Demeke (Deloitte, Government & Public Service Practice), Madison Hess (Heidrick & Struggles), Nicole Gibson (Guidehouse), Anne Kwan (Deloitte Consulting), Julie Meehan (Deloitte Consulting), Natalia Montilla (Slalom), Missy Herbert (Warren Averett LLC), Kate Graeff (Deloitte Consulting), Hua Fang (Black & Veatch), Nancy Zielke (Alvarez & Marsal), Tiffany Kim (Deloitte), Sheila Fitzpatrick (FitzPatrick & Associates), Amanda List (Alist Consulting), Stephanie Mansfield (Heidrick & Struggles), Jennifer Patterson (DoorTwo), Rebecca Evans (Roland Berger), Elizabeth Zessman (Heidrick & Struggles), Andrea Steinbrenner (Exit Consulting Group), Nicole Deveau (Grant Thornton LLP), Emilie Johnson (Heidrick & Struggles), Jill Ratliff (Kinavic Leadership Acceleration), Dr. Kathryn Ritchie (Ignition Institute), Dee Ann Turner (Dee Ann Turner & Associates), Nina Lynch (Accenture), Farrah Andersen (The Cadmus Group), Claudia Thompson (Accenture), Jennifer Stancil (The Hello Studios), De'Andrea Matthews (Detroit Zoological Society), Lindsay Massengill (Accenture), Umran Beba (August Leadership), Pam Lopez (Customer-Focused Strategies), Rebecca Chalson (Create Your Potential), Samantha Toler (Sands Capital Management), Christian Wallace (CanZell Realty), Tracey Pratt (Guidehouse), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/24/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-business-consulting-and-services-of-2024/

