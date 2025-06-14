Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting and Services for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting and Services for 2025

NEW YORK, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting and Services for 2025. These leaders are central to how organizations navigate complexity—whether through operational improvements, strategic planning, digital transformation, or organizational change. Their work requires deep sector knowledge, analytical precision, and the ability to drive results across diverse client environments. This year's honorees have shaped outcomes for companies of all sizes, bringing clarity to critical decisions and helping clients build more resilient and effective enterprises.

Among this year's awardees is Jennifer Hall, Managing Director of Sales at Accenture, a leading global professional services company. Hall leads with a deep commitment to helping clients turn bold ideas into practical outcomes. She brings over 25 years of experience advising C-suite leaders across industries. Her work focuses on the public sector, particularly state and local government, as well as clients in communications, media, and technology.

We also congratulate Tiffany Dessert Guthrie, a Managing Director within Alvarez & Marsal's Digital & Technology Services practice, where she excels in spearheading and delivering technology-enabled enterprise transformation initiatives. With over 25 years of combined operational and consulting experience in leading corporate, government, and private clients through complex technology transformations across the implementation lifecycle, she has a proven track record of delivering impactful solutions.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Christine Medina, a Principal at Deloitte Consulting, where she leads their Application Modernization & Innovation Healthcare sector practice. In this role, Medina is responsible for driving Deloitte's go-to-market strategy in the sector, as well as helping clients realize business value through AI, modernization, and the cloud. As a partner in a $60 billion global firm, Medina is proud of the diversity she brings to the leadership team and is passionate about driving change.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting and Services for 2025.

Maria Demeke (Deloitte, Government & Public Service Practice), Andrea Fryrear (AgileSherpas), Shuba Balasubramanian (Deloitte Consulting), Pia D'Urbano (Havas Health Network), Jennifer Hall (Accenture), Christine Medina (Deloitte Consulting), Julie Meehan (Deloitte Consulting), Tiffany Dessert Guthrie (Alvarez & Marsal), Claudia Thompson (Accenture), Nancy Zielke (Alvarez & Marsal), Amanda List (Alist Consulting), Nina Lynch (Accenture), Umran Beba (August Leadership), Hua Fang (Black & Veatch), Christian Wallace (CanZell Realty), Pam Lopez (Customer Focused Strategies), Dee Ann Turner (Dee Ann Turner & Associates), Sasha Dudis (Deloitte), Jian Wei (Deloitte Consulting), De'Andrea Matthews (Detroit Zoological Society), Jennifer Patterson (DoorTwo), Sheila FitzPatrick (FitzPatrick & Associates), Tiffany Kim (Deloitte), Nicole Deveau (Doane Grant Thornton LLP), Stephanie Mansfield (Heidrick & Struggles), Wendy Freeman Carr (Deloitte Consulting), Elizabeth Zessman (Heidrick & Struggles), Cathy Light (Liderança Group, Inc.), Rachel Bienemann (Huron), Kathryn Ritchie (Ignition Institute), Jill Ratliff (Kinavic Leadership Acceleration), Samantha Toler (Sands Capital Management), Shikha Jain (Simon-Kucher), Monique Plenty (Deloitte Consulting LLP), Jennifer Stancil (The Hello Studios), Missy Herbert (Warren Averett LLC), Jacqui Winters (Deloitte Consulting), Britt Hogue (The Collective Good), Karen Posey (KP Strategies), Stephanie Dolan (Deloitte Consulting), Lucy Melvin (Deloitte Consulting), Jamie Nichols (Accenture), Neveen Awad (Boston Consulting Group), Jessica Britton Cantrell (Deloitte Consulting), Jamie York (PEAK Gravity Leadership), Zhihuan Wan (Boston Consulting Group), Marla Oates (Russell Reynolds Associates), Adrianna Oliva (Heidrick & Struggles) and Rachael Fisher (Europa Sports Partners).

To view the full list, visit: https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-women-leaders-in-business-consulting-and-services-for-2025/

