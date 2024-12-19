Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2024. Hailing from some of the most influential media organizations, these leaders are experts in crafting narratives that drive both public perception and organizational success. As the media landscape undergoes rapid transformation, they are pioneering new strategies, driving innovation, and ensuring their organizations stay ahead of the curve. Their deep expertise in navigating this ever-changing environment allows them to craft communication strategies that not only resonate today but also influence the future of the industry.

Among these leaders is Monica Lee, Senior Vice President of Communications of Condé Nast, one of the world's most renowned media companies. Lee oversees the U.S.-based communications team, helping lead strategic brand and corporate communications across Condé Nast's expansive portfolio and business divisions. Serving as a key leader in the team and company-at-large, she works closely with business leaders, editorial talent, and market communications teams around the world.

We also extend our honors to Kristen Jimenez, Vice President of Corporate Communications for UNFI. As a $30 billion Fortune 150 company, UNFI delivers high-quality food and innovative solutions to over 30,000 grocers across North America. Jimenez leads a team of exceptional professionals specializing in external, internal, customer, and supplier communications, as well as creative storytelling.

Lastly, we congratulate Julia Phelps, EVP and Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer for Paramount, a leading media and entertainment company. Phelps was selected by the CEO to unlock the value of a newly merged company and guide its transformation from a legacy entertainment business to a direct-to-consumer streaming model. At Paramount, she has led communications, marketing, social responsibility, special events, and creative services, overseeing a team of 200.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2024.

Julia Phelps (Paramount), Tiffin Jernstedt (Neiman Marcus Group), Tahra Grant (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Hannah Coan (Capital Group), Sona Iliffe-Moon (Yahoo), Mindy Rubinstein (Latham & Watkins), Jennifer Reel (FNB Corporation), Carolyn Marinan (Hennepin County), Stacey Escudero (Legends), Gabrielle Mondestin (MBTA), Justine Sacco (Match Group), Andrea Romero (Ogilvy), Jennifer Chhatlani (Circana), Heather Crowell (Gregory FCA), Monica Lee (Condé Nast), Lauren Gray (Human Rights Campaign), Erin Bradley (Teach For America), Mary Vought (The Heritage Foundation), Alex Ebanks (Essence Communications Inc.), Lori Leavey (JA Mitsui Leasing Group), Kristen Jimenez (UNFI), Kendall Coleman (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.), Saunya Peterson (Five Below), Amy Levin (Georgetown University), Sarah Smith (Weill Cornell Medicine), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/17/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-communications-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

