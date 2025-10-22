Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2025. The work of communication leaders shapes how organizations are seen, understood, and trusted. They navigate complex media environments, manage reputation, and craft messages that move audiences and influence perception. The women recognized this year demonstrate how clear, purposeful communication drives both connection and impact across industries.

Among this year's honorees is Alisha Westfield Celestine, Executive Director of Communications for UCLA Health. Celestine is known for turning complex business goals into clear, persuasive narratives that resonate across audiences. With experience spanning consumer brands, healthcare, and government, she develops communication strategies that strengthen reputation, foster engagement, and advance organizational growth.

We also congratulate Adrienne Gutbier, a Vice President and Senior Public Relations Manager at Fifth Third Bank. Gutbier leads strategic public and media relations efforts and provides communications support for the bank's Commercial and Wealth & Asset Management business lines, which together generate more than half of total revenue. She is also skilled in media training for both executives and new employees and has a proven ability to align organizational goals with employee engagement through thoughtful internal communications.

Finally, we recognize Jane Lehman, Head of Corporate Communications for NA at EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in vision care. Lehman is an accomplished communications executive with experience spanning some of the world's most recognized media, retail, and lifestyle brands. She brings expertise in executive and crisis communications and is known for her ability to navigate complex organizations where alignment across teams is essential. A skilled speechwriter and storyteller, she ensures clear, consistent messaging at every level.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Communications for 2025.

Rebecca Wardell (GLG), Gina Laughlin (Delta Air Lines), Jennifer Reel (FNB Corporation), Katherina Jawaharlal (The Coca-Cola Company), Michele Thomas (Azione PR), Jennifer Erickson (Mastercard), Carolyn Guss (Salesforce), Alexa Rudin (Alaska Airlines), Justine Sacco (Flo Health), Amanda Rosseter (PNC), Karen Cotton (Nexus Water Group), Heather Crowell (Gregory FCA), Paulina Heinkel (IFF), Mary Vought (The Heritage Foundation), Adrienne Gutbier (Fifth Third Bank), Farnaz Khadem (Stanford University), Alex Ebanks (Fiserv), Lori Leavey (JA Mitsui Leasing Group), Karen Sodomick (Carnegie Institution for Science), Wendy Goldberg (iHeartMedia), Tenee Hawkins (GCI Health), Sherri Toub (Kekst CNC), Elyse Heckman (ROOM), Stephanie Sommese (LexisNexis), Virginia Abrams (Columbia University) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-communications-for-2025/

