Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction & Civil Works of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2023. In the United States, the construction and civil works industry has gained a notable reputation for spearheading economic growth and fortifying infrastructure development across the nation. With a well-established framework of laws and regulations, the country has successfully undertaken diverse projects ranging from residential buildings to highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, and dams.

The rise of women leaders in construction and civil works showcases a remarkable transition within an industry that has long been dominated by men. As more women enter this field, they bring diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and fresh approaches to problem-solving, ultimately leading to improved project outcomes. Alongside breaking down gender barriers, these female leaders have displayed exceptional skills in project management, strategic decision-making, and fostering a collaborative work environment. Their inclusion promotes diversity and inclusivity among teams while inspiring future generations of women to pursue careers in this sector.

Christine Estes stands out as an accolade recipient this year due to her remarkable aptitude showcased throughout her career managing large-scale water resources engineering and mapping agreements for various governmental clients at Federal, state, and municipal levels—garnering her over a decade's worth of project management expertise.

This year's award also includes Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB's Senior Vice President and Chair of National Tunnel Practice, who played a key role in overseeing all aspects of multi-billion-dollar projects, including feasibility studies, conceptual engineering, and final construction. Lastly, Tamsin Silvester is a highly skilled senior project manager boasting more than 20 years of experience in technical, professional, and engineering management appointments.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2023. These women have proven that gender should never be a barrier to success, and their achievements serve as a testament to the limitless potential within this industry.

Jenessa Miglietta (CRH), Karen Freund (Jacobs), Christine Estes (AECOM), Libby Gillen (Tarkett), Karen Rowe (WSP USA), Miriam Brodie (Kimley-Horn), Mary Lynn Perushek (Mortenson), Yasmin Rehmanjee (Buro Happold), Mary Guinee (Civil & Environmental Consultants), Cherelle Cortez (Layton Construction), Cindy Milrany (Freese and Nichols), Kerri Stewart (Miller Electric Company), Laura Paul (Baird & Associates), Ashley Welvaert (Modigent), Katherine Graham (Heritage Contracting), Monica Varrasso (Turn - Key Tunneling, Inc.), Claudia Abbona (Paradigm Rep Group), Francisca Alonso (AV Architects + Builders), Evelynn Ratcliffe (Alair Homes Summerhill), Melissa Reynolds (City of Seguin), Frankiana Bencosme (DBK), Katie McCrary (McCrary West Construction), Laura Bush (Consigli Construction), Sonia Swift (MENARD USA), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-construction-and-civil-works-of-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire