Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works for 2025

NEW YORK, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works for 2025. These honorees represent a field that plays a critical role in shaping our nation's infrastructure and economy, overseeing the planning, coordination, and delivery of projects that impact millions. As the construction and civil works sector experiences rapid growth and shifting demands, the need for visionary, solutions-oriented leadership has never been greater. This year's awardees are distinguished by their ability to drive progress through collaboration, strategic thinking, and a commitment to innovation.

Among this year's awardees is Katherine Stephens, Chief Operating Officer for the Canada Region at AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm. Stephens provides strategic insight and operational leadership for business activities in Canada. She has a proven track record of improving operational efficiency, enhancing client satisfaction, and managing organizational change. She is passionate about advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

We also honor industry veteran Regine Beauboeuf, CEO of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for American Roads. Beauboeuf sets the strategic direction and oversees operations, financial performance, and maintenance for the transportation assets at American Roads, including the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, which links Detroit, Michigan, to Windsor, Ontario, in the heart of the two cities. She is a seasoned, innovative, and multi-talented transportation executive with over 40 years of national transportation and infrastructure experience, specializing in managing large, complex transportation projects. She has extensive experience in design-build and public-private partnership projects in the United States and Canada.

Finally, we congratulate Kimberlee Herndon, the Director of Business Development at PROTECS, a leading design-build construction management and project management company. Herndon is responsible for leading sales, marketing, and communications efforts throughout the organization, including offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, and Utah. She is a dynamic business development, marketing, and communications leader and a forward-thinking professional who effectively blends her business acumen with her public relations and marketing background.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works for 2025.

Katherine Stephens (AECOM), Jacqueline Hinman (Atlas), Julie Zulich (TESC Contracting), Karen Freund (CIMA+), Rayna Farrell (Bechtel), Jessica Sherwood (Leopardo Construction), Beth Toenies (1-800-BOARDUP), Mary Person (Clayco), Jeanne Bassetti Jullien (UES), Joni Margotta (KFM Engineering & Design), Cynthia Milrany (Freese & Nichols), Francisca Alonso (AV Architects + Builders), Samantha Ford (Monir Precision Monitoring), Christine Klote (Race Rock), Katie Nilsen (E-J Electric Installation Co.), Sabrina Borghoff (Martin-Harris Construction), Claudia Abbona (Paradigm Rep Group), Carlee Ludwig (Mid-Atlantic Mechanical), Jenessa Miglietta (CRH), Angela Graham (Graham & Associates), Joy Guinn (Guinn Consulting Engineers), Nichole Bottini (Comdor), Kristen Hill (S&ME), Kimberlee Herndon (PROTECS), Christie Hendricks (Abstract Construction) and Katie McCrary (McCrary West Construction), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-construction-and-civil-works-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire