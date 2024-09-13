Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2024. These extraordinary professionals have made significant contributions to an industry that is both fundamental and transformative to our communities. Through their leadership, they shape the infrastructure and developments that define society. With millions of employees in the construction and civil works sectors, strong leadership is essential for driving innovation, sustainability, and growth.

Among these leaders is Cindy Milrany, the first and only Chief Financial Officer of Freese and Nichols, appointed in 1994. Milrany oversees the company's financial, risk, and project management systems. Under her financial leadership, Freese and Nichols have successfully funded major ownership transitions, growth, and acquisitions—all without borrowing.

We also acknowledge Nicole Boothman-Shepard, Vice-President and Senior Director of Resilience and Recovery of AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm. Boothman-Shepard advises governments, communities, and industry on strategic disaster risk reduction, supporting clients with $500 million to $2 billion in disaster damages.

Lastly, we congratulate Laura Paul, Head of Operations at Baird & Associates, an innovative engineering firm specializing in coastal, riverine, estuarine, and ocean environments. Armed with a civil engineering degree, an MBA, and several industry credentials, Paul's wide-ranging experience spans multiple perspectives, including client, designer, and contractor.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2024.

Allison Nicolaidis (ASC Engineered Solutions), Anita Nelson (Skanska USA Building), Jenessa Miglietta (CRH), Karen Freund (CIMA+), Renita Mollman (Burns & McDonnell), Vanessa Zambo (Terracon), Mary Lynne Perushek (Mortenson), Mary Person (Clayco), Jeanne Bassetti Jullien (UES), Katie Nilsen (E-J Electric Installation Co.), Cynthia Milrany (Freese and Nichols), Laura Paul (Baird & Associates), Christine Klote (Race Rock Infrastructure), Monica Varrasso (Turn-Key Tunneling, Inc.), Claudia Abbona (Paradigm Rep Group), Carlee Ludwig (Mid-Atlantic Mechanical), Francisca Alonso (AV Architects + Builders), Christie Hendricks (Abstract Construction), Melissa Reynolds (City of Seguin), Tracey Shuck (Acadian Group), Frankiana Bencosme (BlueTeam), Nichole Bottini (Comdor LLC), Katie McCrary (McCrary West Construction), Tarolyn Buckles (Onyx Enterprise Inc.), Joy Guinn (Guinn Consulting Engineers), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-construction-and-civil-works-of-2024/

