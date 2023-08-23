Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2023. This sector is characterized by intense rivalry among companies vying for consumer attention and market share. This year's awardees have a keen understanding of shifting consumer behaviors, emerging technologies, and evolving preferences. They are at the forefront of those trends, making their contributions paramount for sustained success and growth. Serving in a variety of roles, they bring a fresh perspective to product development, marketing, customer engagement, and more. Their leadership has not only revitalized the organizations they serve but will also empower a new generation of leaders.

Among this year's awardees is Diana Marshall, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at Sam's Club, who leads member-centric and data-driven initiatives to maintain the company's competitive edge, concentrating on revenue growth from memberships, eCommerce, retail ads, and financial services. Awardee Gigi Ganatra Duff holds the position of Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Nordstrom, overseeing public affairs, corporate social responsibility efforts, brand promotion, employee engagement, and crisis management. Also awarded is Carey Collins Krug, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing for Abercrombie Brands, where she orchestrates a seamless customer experience across various touchpoints, encompassing digital strategies, influencer collaborations, media campaigns, brand positioning, and social media.

Diana Marshall (Sam's Club), Shannon Garcia (Yum! Brands), Jennifer McKeehan (Walmart), Heidi Ryder (The TJX Companies), Emily Taylor (Dollar General), Julie Gruber (Gap Inc.), Carey Collins Krug (Abercrombie & Fitch), Gigi Ganatra Duff (Nordstrom), Kristin Wolf (Ulta Beauty), Cindy Deily (Sephora), Lynne Broad (Yum! Brands), Nicole Bierig Jordan (Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits), Emma Spagnuolo (PVH Corp.), Sharonda Weatherspoon (Ralph Lauren), Candan Erenguc (Anthropologie), Anne Crisafulli (Madewell), Amy Kocourek (Kendra Scott), Angie Goldberg (Ardent Mills), Jessica Rennard (Helpsy), Bani Malhotra (Walmart), Lauren Forbes (Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry), Jeanette Jolley (Camping World), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/08/21/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-consumer-products-and-retail-for-2023/

