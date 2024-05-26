Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2024

NEW YORK, May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2024. The leaders of consumer products and retail work for some of the most well-known companies and brands in the world. Consumer products are very important to our economy, and retail is how many of these products are ultimately delivered into the hands of consumers. The talented, skilled women leading these industries serve in a variety of positions, including roles in merchandising, marketing, communications, creative, transportation, logistics, technology, finance, and more.

In this field, we honor the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Transformation of Ulta Beauty, Kristin Wolf. With over 20 years of strategy and operating experience, Wolf is a seasoned executive who leads a dynamic team at Ulta Beauty to develop innovative, nimble strategies that guide the enterprise and enable growth.

We also recognize the diverse talents of Bani Malhotra, the Senior Director of Product Management at Walmart. After spending the early part of her career in investment banking, Malhotra pivoted to product management and e-commerce, with more than 10 years of experience across the retail, grocery, and telehealth industries.

Lastly, we acknowledge the important work of Gigi Ganatra Duff, the Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Nordstrom. In this role, Duff leads Nordstrom's corporate social and environmental responsibility initiatives, as well as the external and internal communications strategies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2024.

Stacey Tank (Bespoke Beauty Brands), Kristin Wolf (Ulta Beauty), Jennifer McKeehan (Walmart), Masako Konishi (Forever 21), Pamela Stewart (The Coca-Cola Company), Tracy Irvine (VF Corp.), Bani Malhotra (Walmart), Claudia Lima-Guinehut (Claire's), Gigi Ganatra Duff (Nordstrom), Molly Fields (TCC), Rose Hartley (Misfits Market), Lisa Kinney (Albertsons Companies), Lisa Scheps (L'Oréal), Nicole Jordan (Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits), Melissa Filipatos (Grainger), Michele Billam (Greenland Ruby), Amy Kocourek (Kendra Scott), Julie Sutton (VF), Angie Goldberg (Ardent Mills), Alexandria Collis (Princess Polly), Andrea Lieberman (A.L.C), Jessica Rennard (Helpsy), Melanie Deschaine (Team Direct), Lauren Forbes (Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry), Jeanette Jolley (Camping World), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/23/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-consumer-products-and-retail-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

