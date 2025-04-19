Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2025

NEW YORK, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2025. Spanning many sectors, from fashion and beauty to food, home goods, and health, consumer products and retail are one of the most dynamic industries in the global economy. Leaders in this space are masters of product knowledge, analytical thinking, and team leadership, all while guiding high-performing sales teams and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Among this year's honorees is Morgan Richardson, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry. Richardson is a retail executive with over 15 years of experience in luxury merchandising. She has led a strategic restructuring to advance the company's e-commerce and marketing initiatives.

We also celebrate Allison Mast, a VP and GMM of Pottery Barn Teen. Mast is a global retail executive and seasoned omni-channel merchant with experience managing businesses generating nearly $1 billion in annual revenue. She is an empowering leader known for her ability to rally teams with enthusiasm and purpose.

Finally, we congratulate Stefanie Majoras, Vice President of Merchandise Sourcing Softlines at The Walt Disney Company. Majoras is a high-energy, dynamic executive with over 15 years of experience leading global merchandising and sourcing teams across a product portfolio valued at more than $4 billion.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Consumer Products and Retail for 2025.

Stacey Tank (Bespoke Beauty Brands), Stephanie Hart (Nestlé), Sally Gilligan (Gap), Morgan Richardson (Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry), Steph Bleymaier (Foot Locker), Claudia Lima-Guinehut (The Children's Place), Gigi Ganatra Duff (Nordstrom), Masako Konishi (Forever 21), Kristin Wolf (Ulta Beauty), Sarah Stout (Olivela), Lisa Kinney (Albertsons Companies), Lisa Scheps (L'Oréal), Michele Billam (JEWELSTAR GROUP), Bani Malhotra (Walmart), Diana Gonzalez (Cactus Foods), Angie Goldberg (Ardent Mills), Tracy Irvine (VF Corporation), Kristin Paul (MEC Canada), Allison Mast (Pottery Barn Teen), Alexandria Collis (Princess Polly), Marie-Pierre Bossé (Groupe Dynamite), Lindsey Naber (Rawlings Sporting Goods), Christiane Ocampo (Tapestry), Stefanie Majoras (The Walt Disney Company), Jennifer Barr (Best Buy Canada), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-consumer-products-retail-for-2025/

