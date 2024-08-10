Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2024. Education holds the transformative power to elevate individuals, families, and communities. Despite being recognized as a fundamental right by UNICEF, access to education—particularly higher education—remains a significant challenge for many globally.

These women are at the forefront of dismantling educational barriers. They are committed to ensuring that every student gains access to the knowledge and skills that pave the way to a promising future. Beyond this, they cultivate environments where educators, administrators, and support staff can excel, whether in academic institutions, healthcare settings, nonprofit organizations, or corporate environments.

Among this year's honorees is education and healthcare leader Jennifer McCarthy, Director of Clinical Simulation for the School of Health and Medical Sciences at Seton Hall University. With over 30 years of experience, McCarthy earned the distinguished credential of Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator-Advanced, allowing her to design, deliver, and debrief simulation experiences for six graduate healthcare programs.

We also honor Dahlia Henry-Tett, Chief Wellness Officer for Northern Virginia Community College. A prominent leader in the health and wellness industry, Henry-Tett develops the vision, direction, and subsequent actualization of a comprehensive health and wellness experience for all employees.

Lastly, we recognize the accomplishments of executive Jennie Magiera, Global Head of Education Impact for Google. Magiera is a bestselling author and nonprofit founder who works toward improving equity and empathy in education.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2024.

Jennie Magiera (Google), Tamara Carleton (Innovation Leadership Group), Dr. Lisa Braverman (CUNY School of Professional Studies), Lisa Freeman (Northern Illinois University), Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska (Ohio State University), Julia Heck (California State University Channel Islands), Mayda Gonzalez-Bosch (SUNY Orange), Eden Wales Freedman (Colby-Sawyer College), Soncia Reagins-Lilly (The University of Texas at Austin), Dr. Robbie Melton (Tennessee State University), Terah Crews (ReUp Education), Dr. Sylvia Wilson-Thomas (University of South Florida), Alicia Kalka (Fairmont State University), Keli Books (South Dakota State University Foundation), Emily Hill (University of San Diego, Knauss School of Business), Dr. Taffye Benson Clayton (Auburn University), Whitney McNair (Stanford University), Adanna Johnson (Georgetown University), Warrenetta Mann (Wake Forest University), Christine Schiwietz, PhD (Georgetown University), Coreen Petti (University of San Diego), Lori Baker (Belmont University), Lambrini Lukidis (Columbia College Chicago), Becky Spurlock (The University of Texas Permian Basin), Linda Thompson (Robin), Wendy Weinberger (Illuminos Academic Coaching & Tutoring), Nwando Achebe (Michigan State University), Suahil Housholder (Anderson University), Toni Mooney Smith (Carnegie Mellon University), Blanca Martinez-Navarro (California State University Los Angeles), Dr. Mai Thi Thanh Thai (HEC Montréal), Nancy Howes (Know Yourself Academy), Natalie Williams (Ancora Education), Laken Avonne Rapier (City of Fort Worth), Jennifer McCarthy (Seton Hall University), Dahlia Henry-Tett (Northern Virginia Community College), Max Zitao Lu (InGenius Prep), Krista Campbell (Hamilton College), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-education-for-2024/

