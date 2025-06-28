Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2025

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2025. While women make up a significant portion of the education workforce, they remain underrepresented in senior leadership positions, with persistent gaps in both leadership opportunities and compensation. These leaders are essential to shaping the culture, vision, and success of educational institutions, serving as community builders who empower others and drive positive change.

Among this year's honorees is Lisa Freeman, the President of Northern Illinois University (NIU), an engaged public research university. Freeman works to support all aspects of the university's mission, emphasizing NIU's continued commitments to promoting the social mobility of their students, producing high-impact scholarship, and engaging with the region. She strives to create a learning environment where students, faculty, and staff from a wide range of backgrounds feel welcome and included.

We also honor Vanessa Beasley, the President of Trinity University. Her tenure as the 20th president and first female president in the school's 153-year history began in July 2022. Beasley's charge is to ensure Trinity remains recognized nationally as a leader in the 21st-century liberal arts for its unwavering commitment to the student experience through interdisciplinary experiential learning and undergraduate research on a residential campus in one of the nation's most vibrant urban areas.

Finally, we congratulate Susan Baida, the Executive Director of the Center for Applied Research on Targeted Violence (CARVt). Baida provides strategic direction to build the capacity of the center to nurture innovative applied research focused on understanding and mitigating targeted violence stemming from group hatred. She fosters growth in faculty and student involvement, educational offerings, external partnerships, and philanthropic engagement.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2025.

Angela Rizk-Jackson, PhD (UCSF), Bao Johri (Fresno), Lisa Freeman (Northern Illinois University), Lisa Braverman, PhD (CUNY School of Professional Studies), Lori Baker (Belmont University), Vanessa Beasley (Trinity University), Laurie Bernotsky (West Chester University of Pennsylvania), Tamara Carleton (Innovation Leadership Group), Dr. Caroline Levander (Rice University), Taffye Clayton (Auburn University), Terah Crews (ReUp Education), Lisa Lang (Ohio Northern University), Kate Smith (Rio Salado College), Renesha Parks (Richmond City Public Schools), Robbie Melton (Tennessee State University), Linda Thompson (Robin), Dr. Rachel Beech (Miami University), Margaret Bolton Baudinet (College Solutions), Cynthia Robinson-Rivers (Transcend), Cavitt Bradley (Know Yourself Academy), Coreen Petti (Coreen G. Petti Consulting), Dr. Bentley Gibson (The Bias Adjuster), Wendy Weinberger (Illuminos Academic Coaching & Tutoring), Whitney McDowell-Robinson (Brenau University), Dr. Justine Green (Infinity Sales Group), Blanca Martinez-Navarro (California State University, Los Angeles), Dahlia Henry-Tett (Northern Virginia Community College), Eden Wales Freedman (University of New Hampshire), Mayda Gonzalez-Bosch (SUNY Orange), Julia Heck (California State University Channel Islands), Susan Baida (Carnegie Mellon University), Alicia Kalka (Fairmont State University), Keli Books (South Dakota State University Foundation), Jennifer McCarthy (Seton Hall University) and Warrenetta Mann (Wake Forest University), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-education-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire